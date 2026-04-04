Preview: Casa Pia vs Benfica - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 04 Apr 2026 22:13 , Last updated: 05 Apr 2026 18:00

Benfica return from the international break looking to pick up where they left off, with a trip to Casa Pia next in line on Monday as they continue their late push for a rare Primeira Liga title turnaround.

The Eagles won six of their last seven league games heading into the break and will resume after the two-week hiatus, aiming to extend that impressive run against hosts without a victory in their last four outings (D2, L2).

Match preview

Having failed to defend their Taca da Liga title, already out of the Portuguese Cup and eliminated from the Champions League, Jose Mourinho’s only remaining route to silverware in his second spell at Benfica lies in a difficult top-flight path.

The Eagles currently sit third in the Primeira Liga table, seven points adrift of the summit, and that gap could widen without them kicking a ball, as leaders Porto welcome Famalicao to the Estadio do Dragao a day earlier.

Sporting Lisbon’s victory over Santa Clara on Friday also left Benfica three points behind their Lisbon rivals, who still have a game in hand following the postponement of their matchweek 26 fixture.

With the odds stacked against them in the title race, Mourinho will hope his side’s late surge does not go in vain, as they aim to secure a third consecutive victory after a 3-0 success over Vitoria de Guimaraes before the break.

Making his fourth appearance following his Champions League suspension, Gianluca Prestiani opened the scoring in the 14th minute, before Vangelis Pavlidis ended his six-match drought after the interval, with a Beni Mukendi own goal sealing the win.

That result extended Benfica’s unbeaten league run to 42 matches (W30, D12), leaving them as the only side yet to taste defeat in the Portuguese top flight this term, while they have also scored at least twice in each of their last four outings.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Casa Pia, however, have already shown their ability to trouble the division’s heavyweights, having ended Porto’s unbeaten league run earlier in the campaign, and they will aim to draw belief from that result in a bid to halt their current winless spell.

A lack of cutting edge has contributed to their recent struggles, with Alvaro Pacheco’s side failing to score in three of their last four matches, including a 4-0 defeat to Estrela Amadora before the break, where they conceded three goals in the first half.

Interestingly, all three of Casa Pia’s defeats in their last nine outings have come when trailing at half time, while both victories in that sequence arrived after leading at the interval, highlighting the importance of a strong start here.

Currently occupying the relegation playoff spot, the Geese are one point adrift of safety, although they still have games in hand on some sides around them, meaning a positive result could prove significant in their survival push.

Casa Pia can also draw encouragement from their recent home form, as they are unbeaten in their last five matches at Estadio Pina Manique (W2, D3), while they have also fared well in recent meetings with Benfica.

The Geese have picked up points in the last two encounters between the sides, claiming a 3-1 win in the corresponding fixture before holding Benfica to a 2-2 draw earlier this season.



Casa Pia Primeira Liga form:

D

W

L

D

D

W

Benfica Primeira Liga form:

W

W

W

D

W

W

Benfica form (all competitions):

W

L

D

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Casa Pia remain without winger Kiki Silva, who has yet to feature this season due to injury, while midfielder Lawrence Ofori is also a doubt after missing the last three matches.

Club captain Jose Fonte recently returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines and appeared as a first-half substitute for fellow centre-back Kaly last time out, with the 42-year-old now pushing for his first league start since matchday 17.

Cassiano is expected to lead the line once again, with the veteran striker aiming to rediscover his scoring touch after drawing a blank in his last two appearances.

As for Benfica, Bruma, Nuno Felix and Joao Veloso remain sidelined through injury, while Fredrik Aursnes is not yet ready to return as he continues recovery from a muscle problem.

Leandro Barreiro is also a doubt after returning from international duty with physical discomfort and will undergo a late fitness test.

Having ended a six-match goal drought with his strike against Vitoria, Pavlidis will head into this contest full of confidence as he looks to add to his league tally of 21, leaving him three behind Luis Suarez in the Golden Boot race.



Casa Pia possible starting lineup:

Sequeira; Goulart, Fonte, Geraldes; Larrazabal, Perez, Brito, Conte; Livolant, Cassiano, Livramento

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Bah, Araujo, Otamendi, Dahl; Rios, Barrenechea; Prestianni, Rafa Silva, Schjelderup; Pavlidis

We say: Casa Pia 1-2 Benfica

Although Benfica have not enjoyed the best results in the last two meetings between the sides, they enter this encounter in strong form, with Casa Pia struggling for momentum.

However, the scoreline could be close, given the hosts’ solid recent run at home, but Mourinho’s men should still grind out maximum points in a contest where both teams may find the net, as seen in each of the Geese’s last four matches at Pina Manique.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.