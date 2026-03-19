Preview: Benfica vs Vitoria de Guimaraes - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 19 Mar 2026 23:41

Benfica could move within four points of the Primeira Liga summit as they welcome Vitoria de Guimaraes to Estadio da Luz on Saturday for round 27 action.

The Reds sit third in the standings, seven points behind leaders Porto, who face a tricky test at Braga a day later, with Jose Mourinho’s side also level on points with second-placed Sporting Lisbon, despite having played a game more.

Match preview

After battling to earn a late point in O Classico against Porto in their previous outing, Benfica returned to winning ways last weekend with a 2-1 comeback victory at Arouca.

In a heated contest that saw players from both sides sent off late on, Richard Rios restored parity early in the second half before Franco Ivanovic struck deep into stoppage time to secure a hard-fought win.

That result saw Benfica draw level on points with Sporting, who had their match postponed, while also extending the Red’s remarkable unbeaten run in the league to 41 matches (W29, D12), dating back to last season.

With momentum on their side, the Eagles will look to stretch that sequence further, and their strong form at Da Luz offers encouragement, having won five of their last six league games at the ground while scoring at least twice in five of those outings.

A dominant head-to-head record adds to that confidence, with Benfica having recorded victory in eight of their last 10 top-flight meetings (D2) with Vitoria, reinforcing the hosts’ status as favourites in this encounter as they look to pile pressure on the top two.

© Imago / Ball Raw Images

Meanwhile, Vitoria saw their fading hopes of a European place suffer another setback last weekend following a 2-1 defeat to Famalicao in an all-Minho clash.

Although Samu’s first-half equaliser briefly brought them level, the Conquerors were unable to avoid defeat in Gil Moreira Lameiras’s first match in charge.

That result means Vitoria are now without a win in four matches (D1, L3), leaving them ninth in the standings, 10 points behind fifth-placed Gil Vicente and 14 adrift of fourth-placed Braga, who also have a game in hand.

As a result, the visitors face a difficult task this weekend, particularly given their poor form on the road, having lost each of their last four such matches.

Vitoria conceded at least twice in each of those defeats, a record that raises concern ahead of this trip, especially against a Benfica side boasting one of the second-best attacking returns in the division with 55 goals scored.



Benfica Primeira Liga form:

W

W

W

W

D

W

Benfica form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

D

W

Vitoria de Guimaraes Primeira Liga form:

L

W

L

D

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Avant Sports

Benfica’s win over Arouca came with setbacks, as Antonio Silva was forced off and will also miss this match due to suspension for accumulated bookings.

Amar Dedic is likewise suspended following his red card in that encounter, meaning Alexander Bah is expected to continue at right-back.

The hosts also have several injury concerns, with Nicolas Otamendi, Fredrik Aursnes, Bruma, Enzo Barrenechea and Joao Veloso all unavailable.

Vangelis Pavlidis will aim to end his goal drought, having gone six matches without scoring, leaving him on 20 league goals, three behind Sporting’s Luis Suarez in the race for the Golden Boot.

Meanwhile, Vitoria travel with an almost fully fit squad, although Oscar Rivas remains sidelined with a muscle injury that has kept him out since mid-December.

New manager Lameiras made only two changes to the previous lineup, with Nelson Oliveira and Gustavo Silva starting in attack, and a similar setup could be seen here.



Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Bah, Araujo, Oliveira, Dahl; Rios, Barreiro; Prestianni, Rafa Silva, Schjelderup; Pavlidis

Vitoria de Guimaraes possible starting lineup:

Charles; Strata, Balieiro, Abascal, Mendes; Beni, Sousa; G Silva, Samu, Saviolo; Oliveira

We say: Benfica 3-1 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Despite Vitoria’s recent struggles on the road, they have still managed to find the net in three of those four defeats, suggesting the Conquerors could pose some threat in attack on Saturday.

However, Benfica’s quality, home form and strong record in this fixture should prove decisive, and the hosts are expected to claim all three points.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.