Barcelona 'drop hint' over Marcus Rashford's future as Catalan club 'scout' 21-year-old attacker

By Matt Law | 23 Mar 2026 11:13 , Last updated: 23 Mar 2026 11:17

Benfica attacker Andreas Schjelderup has welcomed suggestions that Barcelona are considering making a move for him during this summer's transfer window.

The 21-year-old has been in strong form for Benfica during the 2025-26 campaign, scoring seven goals and registering four assists in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Schjelderup's future has recently been the subject of debate, with a number of clubs thought to be considering making a move for the Norway international this summer.

Barcelona allegedly sent scouts to watch the attacker in Benfica's league clash against Arouca on March 14.

Schjelderup came up with an assist in his side's 2-1 win in that contest, and it is understood that his performance impressed the representatives from the La Liga giants.

© Iconsport

Schjelderup welcomes Barcelona transfer rumours

The forward has since been quizzed on claims that Barcelona are considering making a move for him during this summer's transfer window.

“I did not know," Schjelderup responded to TV2 when questioned on the scouting mission. “It would be fantastic if it is true.”

The Norwegian started his professional career with FC Nordsjaelland before making the move to Benfica in 2023, and he has represented his Portuguese club on 79 occasions, scoring 12 goals and registering 12 assists in the process.

Schjelderup primarily operates as a left-sided attacker, and Barcelona's alleged interest suggests that a permanent move for Marcus Rashford this summer might not occur.

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Will Barcelona sign Rashford this summer?

Rashford has scored 10 goals and registered 13 assists in 39 appearances for Barcelona this season during a loan spell from Manchester United.

Barcelona have the chance to sign the England international on a permanent basis for €30m (£26m) this summer, but it remains to be seen whether that is activated.

The La Liga champions are thought to be keen to take Rashford on another loan deal, but Man United want to sell the academy product at the end of the season.

Rashford is not considered as a starter for Barcelona when head coach Hansi Flick has a fully-fit squad, and he only featured for the final eight minutes of his side's 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Sunday.