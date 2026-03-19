Barcelona 'confident' Man Utd will now accept new Marcus Rashford offer as decision made

By Lewis Blain | 19 Mar 2026 08:24

Barcelona are already planning their next move regarding Marcus Rashford as his loan spell continues to divide opinion.

The England international has shown flashes of quality in Spain, but competition for places has limited his overall impact.

Despite that, Barcelona do appear keen to keep him, though not necessarily on the terms which Manchester United had already agreed on.

Barcelona make decision on future of Marcus Rashford

© Imago / IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Barcelona have reportedly decided they want to keep Rashford beyond the current campaign, but are hoping to negotiate another loan deal rather than pay his £26 million asking price this summer.

The LaLiga giants are said to be 'confident' United will accept a renewed loan arrangement, which potentially includes an obligation to buy in 2027, allowing them to spread the cost of the deal, according to the Daily Mail.

Backing from club president Joan Laporta and manager Hansi Flick has strengthened Rashford’s position, even if he has struggled to nail down a regular starting role since joining on loan last summer.

Competition from Lamine Yamal and Raphinha has made it difficult for him to break into the starting line-up on a consistent basis, particularly after their standout performances in Europe.

Does Marcus Rashford have a future at Man Utd?

© Imago

Rashford’s long-term future at Man Utd does look increasingly uncertain.

With the club expected to undergo significant changes this summer, there is a growing sense that there is perhaps no way back for the academy product. His form has been inconsistent, and a permanent switch away from Old Trafford may suit all involved.

From United’s perspective, accepting Barcelona’s proposal could be a pragmatic solution, especially if it guarantees a future fee while removing a high earner from the wage bill.

For Rashford, staying in Barcelona offers stability and the chance to compete at the highest level, even if he is not always a guaranteed starter.

Given La Blaugrana's confidence, all signs are pointing towards a compromise being reached, and unless something changes dramatically, a permanent exit from United now feels more likely than a return.