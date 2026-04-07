Manchester United midfield rebuild: Italian giants 'set condition' for big-money swoop

By Seye Omidiora | 07 Apr 2026 02:22

Juventus are believed to be frontrunners to secure Manuel Ugarte's signature having monitored his situation throughout his underwhelming stint in England.

The 24-year-old was a marquee arrival from Paris Saint-Germain for a fee of €50m (£43.6m) in 2024 but has since fallen down the pecking order under the current coaching staff.

Since Michael Carrick assumed the role of interim manager in January, the midfielder has failed to make a single start and has been restricted to several brief substitute appearances.

The Red Devils are now prepared to cut their losses on the former Sporting Lisbon star as they look to refresh their midfield options.

'Condition' revealed for Juventus to make Ugarte move

© Imago / Sportimage

According to Corriere dello Sport the Bianconeri are reportedly prepared to meet a valuation of approximately €40m (£35m) to bring the ball-winner to the Allianz Stadium.

However, any potential deal is believed to be heavily contingent on the Italian side securing qualification for next season's Champions League to provide the necessary financial backing.

The Turin giants currently sit fifth in the Serie A standings, a point off Como in fourth, and face a testing run-in to guarantee a spot at Europe's major club competition, with fixtures against Atalanta, Bologna, AC Milan, Fiorentina and Torino among their final seven.

Ugarte is also said to be attracting interest from Galatasaray, Newcastle United and Aston Villa as he prioritises a move that offers consistent first-team minutes.

How Ugarte's potential exit could impact Man Utd's summer rebuild

© Imago

United recouping a significant portion of their initial investment will be vital for Carrick or his eventual permanent successor to fund more suitable midfield targets.

According to Capology, Ugarte earns 120,000 weekly on a contract that expires in 2029, and getting his wages off the books will be undeniably beneficial.

With United soon to be freed of Casemiro's 350,000 weekly salary at the end of this season, the Red Devils ought to have the financial wherewithal possible replacement's wages.

Their position could be doubly strengthened if they end in the Champions League positions, as they currently occupy third place in the Premier League table.