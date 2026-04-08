Man United's Michael Carrick decision becoming obvious as Red Devils star reveals 44-year-old has support of the dressing room

By Matt Law | 08 Apr 2026 09:33 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 09:35

Manchester United attacker Amad Diallo has branded Michael Carrick "the right man" to be appointed the club's head coach on a permanent basis.

Carrick was placed in charge of the Red Devils until the end of the 2025-26 campaign following the departure of Ruben Amorim earlier this year.

The 44-year-old has guided Man United to seven wins from 10 Premier League matches, suffering only one defeat in the process.

The 20-time English champions are currently third in the Premier League table, seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea with seven games left to play.

Securing a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign would place Carrick in a very strong position to be awarded the job on a permanent basis.

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Amad backs Carrick for Man United managerial job

Carrick has now been given the support of Amad, with the Ivory Coast international revealing that the dressing room at Old Trafford are keen for the Englishman to stay.

"From a personal view he's the right man," Amad told reporters. "He has a lot of experience; he knows the club and has the DNA. His relationship with every player is very good.

"Sometimes this kind of manager can bring the club where they belong. It's not the players who decide but my honest opinion is we're really happy to have Michael Carrick as a manager."

Meanwhile, fellow Man United forward Bryan Mbeumo added: "We've got good experience with him.

"He knows how to talk to us and we're going to try to take as much as we can from him. It's been easier because he knows the place. It's been great to work under him."

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Carrick is in pole position to be handed long-term Man United role

Man United's players are still in the Republic of Ireland on a training camp, with the Red Devils preparing to return to action against Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday night.

It is understood that Man United are yet to speak to any alternatives to Carrick, hinting that the club's former midfielder is in the driving seat when it comes to the role.

In terms of realistic competition for Carrick, Oliver Glasner, who is leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the season, is seen as a potential candidate.

Meanwhile, Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann is admired, as are Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and Fulham's Marco Silva, but a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Luis Enrique is unrealistic, while links with the likes of Xavi, USA's Mauricio Pochettino and Portugal's Roberto Martinez are wide of the mark.