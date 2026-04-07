Harry Maguire new contract length, wages and key details revealed as Man Utd confirm extension

By Lewis Blain | 07 Apr 2026 12:18

Manchester United have moved to secure the future of one of their most experienced defenders after announcing that Harry Maguire has signed a new contract extension at Old Trafford.

The decision reflects a growing emphasis on leadership and continuity within the Red Devils squad, as the club looks to build for the coming seasons.

It also signals a renewed show of faith in a player who has faced intense scrutiny in recent times, yet remains a key figure behind the scenes.

Harry Maguire signs new Man Utd contract extension

© Imago

Maguire has officially signed a new contract with Manchester United, extending his stay at the club to at least eight years.

The England centre-back, who joined the Red Devils in 2019, has gone on to make 266 appearances and has lifted both the Carabao Cup and FA Cup during his time at Old Trafford.

His extension underlines the club’s belief in his experience and leadership qualities, particularly within a squad that continues to evolve.

Harry Maguire new deal length, wages and key details at Old Trafford

© Imago

The new agreement will keep Maguire at Old Trafford until at least June 2027, with the option of a further one-year extension.

While official wage figures have not been disclosed, reports suggest Maguire has accepted reduced terms compared to his previous deal, which was worth around £190,000-per-week - that compromise is seen as key in getting the deal over the line.

The structure of the contract, combining a shorter-term commitment with an optional extension, gives both player and club flexibility moving forward.

What has been said about Harry Maguire's new deal at Man Utd?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Speaking after signing, Maguire described representing the Red Devils as “the ultimate honour” and expressed his pride at continuing his journey with the club.

He also pointed to the “ambition and potential” within the current squad, insisting he believes the best moments are still to come.

Meanwhile, director of football Jason Wilcox praised Maguire’s mentality and professionalism, highlighting his leadership and experience as vital assets for a young and ambitious group.

The message from both player and club is clear that, despite past ups and downs, Maguire remains an important part of United’s plans moving forward.