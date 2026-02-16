Harry Maguire future: Man Utd dressing room 'make feelings clear' on contract decision

By Matt Law | 16 Feb 2026 09:10 , Last updated: 16 Feb 2026 09:13

The vast majority of players inside the Manchester United dressing room reportedly believe that it would be 'madness' if Harry Maguire was not offered a new deal at Old Trafford.

Maguire's existing contract with the 20-time English champions is due to expire this summer, and as it stands, the Englishman will be leaving the Red Devils on a free transfer.

However, it is understood that talks are advanced over a new deal, with Maguire said to be willing to take a significant drop on his £190,000-a-week salary.

Maguire has been in excellent form since Michael Carrick's arrival as head coach, with the 32-year-old playing an important role in Man United picking up 13 points from their last five Premier League matches.

According to The Sun, a number of the players at the club believe that it would be 'madness' if the experienced defender was not offered the chance to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The report claims that Maguire is 'very well-respected in the dressing room' and is seen as a leadership figure by a number of the youngsters.

A number of Serie A clubs are believed to have expressed an interest in signing Maguire in January, but Man United rejected the approaches.

Since Carrick's arrival, the ex-Sheffield United youngster has featured alongside Lisandro Martinez in the middle of the Red Devils defence.

Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven are viewed as the future of the Man United defence, while Matthijs de Ligt had been a standout performer for the club before picking up a back injury which has sidelined him since November.

Should Man Utd hand Maguire a new contract?

Maguire has shown immense character to deal with the criticism that has been sent his way during his time at Old Trafford, and the centre-back is currently in excellent form.

There will be concerns over his fitness, especially at this stage of his career, but it is a no-brainer to hand Maguire a new deal on reduced terms.

Martinez and De Ligt could potentially be the first-choice centre-back duo next season, with Yoro and Ayden continuing their development, but Maguire may again be a very important figure, and it would be a mistake to let the Englishman leave on a free transfer.