Aston Villa are reported to be lining up Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford as a successor to Emiliano Martinez in the summer.

The Villans were eliminated from the FA Cup on Saturday, losing 3-1 against Newcastle United at home despite taking a lead into the half-time interval.

Newcastle were aided significantly by the red card goalkeeper Marco Bizot collected in the closing stages of the first half.

His poor performance highlighted the stark contrast between Villa's backup options and number one Emiliano Martinez, who nearly left the club at the end of the summer 2025 transfer window.

Football Insider claim that Man City goalkeeper James Trafford is being lined up as a possible replacement for Martinez should he leave at the end of the season.

What do Aston Villa need to compete for the Premier League title?

Villa were at one stage close enough to first-placed Arsenal to be considered genuine contenders for the Premier League title, but they currently trail the Gunners by seven points.

If the club have ambitions of taking the next step and pushing towards the summit of the table next season, they will need to add younger talents in several areas.

Martinez is 33 and his performances have been somewhat inconsistent, while striker Ollie Watkins is 30 and has scored just eight goals in 36 games this season.

Centre-back Pau Torres is 29, Victor Lindelof is 31 and Tyrone Mings is 32, and the team would benefit from the addition of a quicker and younger defender.

Who should sign Emi Martinez from Aston Villa?

Manchester United were reportedly close to signing the Argentine in the summer of 2025, but they instead opted to bring in Senne Lammens in the closing days of the transfer window.

The Belgian shot-stopper has at times impressed, though he is only 23 and he had never played in one of Europe's top five leagues prior to his move to Old Trafford.

Signing Martinez from Villa as an experienced option between the posts could be a sensible plan, but United must ensure that the 33-year-old does not block the pathway of Lammens.