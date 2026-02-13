Aston Villa team news: Alysson comparison made by Unai Emery ahead of potential FA Cup start against Newcastle United

By Darren Plant | 13 Feb 2026 15:57

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has compared new signing Alysson to long-serving winger Leon Bailey.

At the turn of the year, Villa committed to a deal that could reach £10.4m for the Gremio starlet.

As a result of injury and a acclimatisation period, the 19-year-old did not make his first appearance for Villa until Wednesday's Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion.

With the Brazilian having featured for the final 16 minutes and helped Villa to an important win, he is now in contention to start against Newcastle United in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday evening.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of that fixture, Emery suggested that he sees many similarities to Bailey in his new signing.

Emery speaks on Alysson development

The Spaniard told reporters: "He’s a winger. Left foot winger playing normally on the right side, and (he) can play in the left side, but normally he’s playing on the right side.

“He has qualities or skills like, more or less, Leon Bailey – left foot playing in the right side, and he has a huge potential.

“Of course, his adaptation is being progressively better, but he needed time, and he is still needing time to adapt of us, and to get his best performances.

“But each match or each training session is very important for him.”

Should Villa fans expect big things from Alysson?

Having only contributed one goal and two assists from 41 appearances for Gremio, it is clear that Alysson is perhaps not as far along his development as someone like compatriot Rayan, who has made an immediate impact at Bournemouth.

Nevertheless, that may work in the favour of the attacker as he bids to bed into life at a Premier League high-flyer.

Emery will inevitably make alterations for the showdown with the Magpies as he looks to protect players after a hectic period.

Therefore, it is plausible that Alysson, as well as Bailey, could line up on the flanks this weekend, giving him a further taster of English football.