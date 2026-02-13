Preview: Napoli vs Roma - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 13 Feb 2026 15:17 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 15:23

Both battling for a top-four finish in Serie A, reigning champions Napoli will play host to Roma on Sunday evening, as the two southern sides clash at Stadio Maradona.

Following their midweek cup exit, the Partenopei head into this season's second Derby del Sole knowing another loss would let their visitors pull level on points.

Match preview

Though Napoli had already crashed out of Europe - continuing his dismal record in continental competition - head coach Antonio Conte was still targeting a clean sweep of all three domestic trophies during his first two seasons in Naples.

Following last season's Scudetto and their Supercoppa Italiana success in December, his team were aiming to set up a Coppa Italia semi-final with Inter Milan when they hosted high-flying Como on Tuesday.

However, Cesc Fabregas and co dumped Conte’s side out of the cup, winning 7-6 in a dramatic penalty shootout: Romelu Lukaku dragged his attempt wide and Stanislav Lobotka saw the final spot kick saved, as Napoli were left to concentrate on their fight for a top-four finish in Serie A.

That quest will continue on Sunday, with back-to-back wins recently tightening their grip on third place; top spot may still be up for grabs, but the league-leading Milan clubs are strong favourites.

After a nervy home victory over Fiorentina, the champions had to grit their teeth and scrape over the line last week, when they paid a visit to rejuvenated Genoa.

Having overturned an early deficit, things then began to unravel - main man Scott McTominay limped off and Juan Jesus was dismissed - but Rasmus Hojlund's controversial late penalty finally separated the sides at Stadio Ferraris.

Now, unbeaten in 22 Serie A home games - their best such run since the glory days of the late 1980s - Napoli must host the Derby del Sole, aiming to repeat their win in Rome earlier this season.

© Imago / Marco Canoniero

Home or away, Roma have won just one of their last 12 league meetings with Napoli, while they have failed to taste victory in Naples since 2017.

Still, the capital club can draw level on points this weekend, after kickstarting their top-four quest on Monday evening.

Following three games without a win, Gian Piero Gasperini’s team welcomed in-form Cagliari to Stadio Olimpico, where Donyell Malen’s double was enough to secure success for the hosts.

Roma’s tally of 46 points after 24 Serie A matches is their best at this stage for eight years, while yet another clean sheet maintained a superb defensive record.

Not only have they conceded the fewest goals (14) throughout Italy’s top flight, they are yet to concede a single penalty, highlighting their discipline under tough taskmaster Gasperini.

As a result, the Giallorossi are well placed to secure a long-awaited return to the Champions League - although Napoli, Juventus, Como and Atalanta are all in the fight.

However, Roma have only taken one point from five clashes with Serie A’s current top five, scoring just twice; by contrast, Napoli tend to raise their game, claiming an impressive 10 points from six matches.

Napoli Serie A form:

D D W L W W

Napoli form (all competitions):

D L L W W L

Roma Serie A form:

W W W D L W

Roma form (all competitions):

W W D D L W

Team News

© Imago / Insidefoto

After missing Napoli’s midweek cup loss to Como, McTominay is expected to recover by Sunday, offering Conte some rare good news.

The Scottish star’s presence is much needed, as long-term absentees Kevin De Bruyne, Frank Anguissa and Billy Gilmour sit alongside captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo and winger David Neres - the latter of whom scored the only goal against Roma in November - in a packed treatment room at Castel Volturno.

Having received a red card last week, Juan Jesus must serve a suspension and will miss out on meeting his former club, but ex-Roma men Lukaku and Leonardo Spinazzola should both be involved.

Lukaku is still seeking match-fitness following a long layoff, so Hojlund will again lead the Partenopei’s attack: against Genoa, the Danish striker finally ended his Serie A drought for 2026 by scoring a fifth brace of the season across all competitions.

Another Premier League loanee should spearhead Roma’s front line, after Malen found the net twice against Cagliari.

After overcoming a minor knee problem, Paulo Dybala could link up with the Dutch striker, potentially shifting Lorenzo Pellegrini down to the bench.

The Giallorossi’s absence list still features key midfielder Manu Kone, plus Stephan El Shaarawy, Evan Ferguson and Artem Dovbyk, but Robino Vaz and Mario Hermoso may be ready to return.

Napoli possible starting lineup:

Milinkovic-Savic; Beukema, Rrahmani, Buongiorno; Politano, Lobotka, McTominay, Spinazzola; Vergara, Elmas; Hojlund

Roma possible starting lineup:

Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Ghilardi; Celik, Cristante, Pisilli, Wesley; Soule, Dybala; Malen

We say: Napoli 1-1 Roma

It could be a tight tactical battle between two managerial masters, resulting in a low-scoring stalemate.

Roma rarely concede more than once, while Napoli have lost their ability to keep clean sheets, so the points should be shared at Stadio Maradona.

