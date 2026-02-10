Wednesday's Premier League predictions and previews including Man City vs. Fulham

There are five Premier League matches taking place on Wednesday night, with Manchester City looking to close the gap to title rivals Arsenal when they play host to Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.
Liverpool, who lost 2-1 at home to Man City last weekend, travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland, while Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are among the other top-flight clubs in action.
Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Wednesday's Premier League games.
Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (Wednesday, 7.30pm)
Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion will both be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they do battle at Villa Park on Wednesday night.
The two teams were involved in a seven-goal thriller in the reverse fixture just over two months ago, with Villa claiming a 4-3 victory at the Amex Stadium.
We say: Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
An entertaining, end-to-end contest could be in store on Wednesday, given that six of the last seven meetings between Aston Villa and Brighton have seen three or more goals scored, with both teams netting in five of those.
Emery’s side have recently suffered a bit of a wobble on home soil, but they will still be regarded as favourites to come out on top here against an out-of-sorts Seagulls outfit who have struggled on the road and in recent visits to Villa Park.
> Click here to read our full preview for Aston Villa vs. Brighton, including team news and predicted lineups
Crystal Palace vs. Burnley (Wednesday, 7.30pm)
Fresh off ending a nine-match winless Premier League run, Crystal Palace host Burnley at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, seeking consecutive top-flight victories for the first time since December.
The precedent in this fixture undoubtedly favours the Eagles, who have won the last three meetings against the Clarets, and are backed to add to the Lancashire side’s misery by extending the visitors’ seven-match winless run in midweek league games.
We say: Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley
Although Palace have found victories hard to come by at Selhurst Park lately, their historic dominance over teams in the bottom three and their winning streak against Burnley suggest they will find a way to prevail.
Consequently, Parker’s poor managerial record in London is likely to continue, as his side fall to a narrow defeat in South London.
> Click here to read our full preview for Crystal Palace vs. Burnley, including team news and predicted lineups
Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wednesday, 7.30pm)
Nottingham Forest will be aiming to give their Premier League survival hopes a boost when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the City Ground on Wednesday night.
The hosts are 17th in the Premier League table, three points ahead of 18th-placed West Ham United, while Wolves are bottom, 18 points behind their opponents in this match.
We say: Nottingham Forest 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers
This is a massive, massive football match.
Wolves are, of course, capable of picking up a positive result here, and we are expecting it to be very tight in terms of the scoreline, but Forest should be able to navigate their way to a very important three points in front of their own supporters.
> Click here to read our full preview for Nott'm Forest vs. Wolves, including team news and predicted lineups
Manchester City vs. Fulham (Wednesday, 7.30pm)
Fresh from their memorable triumph at Anfield, Manchester City will attempt to apply more pressure on Premier League title rivals Arsenal when they welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.
The two teams meet just over two months on from their nine-goal thriller at Craven Cottage which the Citizens won by a 5-4 scoreline.
We say: Manchester City 3-1 Fulham
If the reverse fixture is anything to go by, then we could be in for another Premier League cracker this week, with both sides expected to adopt a positive, attack-minded approach.
Taking into account Man City’s exceptional head-to-head record against Fulham, their strong home form, and the Cottagers’ recent dip, it is difficult to back against the Citizens on this occasions. A home victory with both teams scoring could be on the cards here.
> Click here to read our full preview for Man City vs. Fulham, including team news and predicted lineups
Sunderland vs. Liverpool (Wednesday, 8.15pm)
Two Premier League teams keen to make a swift return to winning ways butt heads at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday night, as Sunderland play host to reigning champions Liverpool.
The Black Cats and the Reds meet just over two months on from playing out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture at Anfield where Nordi Mukiele’s own goal rescued a point late on for Arne Slot's side.
We say: Sunderland 1-1 Liverpool
A response is required from Liverpool following their recent Premier League setback, and while they may enter Wednesday’s contest as favourites to secure all three points, Sunderland are yet to lose at home and will make themselves difficult to break down once again.
Another closely-contested battle is in store, and with the Reds not quite firing on all cylinders at present, we are backing the Black Cats to claim at least a share of the spoils in front of a fired-up capacity crowd.
> Click here to read our full preview for Sunderland vs. Liverpool, including team news and predicted lineups