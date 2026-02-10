Wednesday's Premier League predictions and previews including Man City vs. Fulham

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Feb 2026 06:00

There are five Premier League matches taking place on Wednesday night, with Manchester City looking to close the gap to title rivals Arsenal when they play host to Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

Liverpool, who lost 2-1 at home to Man City last weekend, travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland, while Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are among the other top-flight clubs in action.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Wednesday's Premier League games.

Aston Villa and Brighton & Hove Albion will both be looking to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they do battle at Villa Park on Wednesday night.

The two teams were involved in a seven-goal thriller in the reverse fixture just over two months ago, with Villa claiming a 4-3 victory at the Amex Stadium.

We say: Aston Villa 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

An entertaining, end-to-end contest could be in store on Wednesday, given that six of the last seven meetings between Aston Villa and Brighton have seen three or more goals scored, with both teams netting in five of those.

Emery’s side have recently suffered a bit of a wobble on home soil, but they will still be regarded as favourites to come out on top here against an out-of-sorts Seagulls outfit who have struggled on the road and in recent visits to Villa Park.

Fresh off ending a nine-match winless Premier League run, Crystal Palace host Burnley at Selhurst Park on Wednesday, seeking consecutive top-flight victories for the first time since December.

The precedent in this fixture undoubtedly favours the Eagles, who have won the last three meetings against the Clarets, and are backed to add to the Lancashire side’s misery by extending the visitors’ seven-match winless run in midweek league games.

We say: Crystal Palace 2-0 Burnley

Although Palace have found victories hard to come by at Selhurst Park lately, their historic dominance over teams in the bottom three and their winning streak against Burnley suggest they will find a way to prevail.

Consequently, Parker’s poor managerial record in London is likely to continue, as his side fall to a narrow defeat in South London.

