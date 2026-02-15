Arsenal transfer news: Myles Lewis-Skelly fear emerges as £52.6m 'priority' target identified

By Ben Knapton | 15 Feb 2026 08:05 , Last updated: 15 Feb 2026 08:06

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has reportedly identified a 'priority' centre-back target in the shape of RB Leipzig's Castello Lukeba, whose arrival could have ramifications for Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The Gunners - who will face Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon - have settled on Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba as their first-choice central pairing ever since the 2022-23 season.

Together, the pair have forged a reputation as two of the best centre-backs on the planet, and they are unsurprisingly seen as indispensable within Arteta's ranks.

Cristhian Mosquera has also proven to be a competent deputy to Saliba since his summer arrival from Valencia, while Piero Hincapie and Riccardo Calafiori can both fill in for Gabriel in the left centre-back role.

Ben White and Christian Norgaard represent other alternative solutions in the heart of defence, although the injury-plagued former is only under contract until 2027, and the latter is not a long-term option either.

Despite the strength in depth in his defensive ranks, Arteta is still said to want another centre-back for the 2026-27 season, and Arsenal were briefly linked with Marc Guehi in January before the Englishman joined Manchester City.

Arsenal 'confident' of winning Castello Lukeba transfer race

© Imago

Ahead of the summer window, Sports Boom claims that the Premier League leaders have now taken a liking to RB Leipzig's Lukeba, who has blossomed into one of the most sought-after defenders on the continent.

Lukeba came through the Lyon youth setup before joining Leipzig for £26.1m in 2023, and the Frenchman has since made 91 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

The France international started 16 of Leipzig's first 17 Bundesliga games of the 2025-26 season before suffering a knee injury, but the issue is not overly serious, and he will be a strong contender to make France's 2026 World Cup squad.

Arteta has apparently earmarked Lukeba as his own personal 'priority target' for the summer window, and Arsenal are confident that their sporting project will prove superior to other clubs who are also in the mix.

Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Real Madrid are also monitoring the 2002-born left-footed defender, whose representatives have been holding 'pulse-check' talks with multiple Premier League clubs.

Lukeba's Leipzig contract runs until 2029 and reportedly contains a release clause worth between £69.5m and £78.3m, but the German outfit could accept offers in the range of £52.6m with significant add-ons.

Could Castello Lukeba move trigger Myles Lewis-Skelly exit?

© Imago

Lukeba would arrive at Arsenal to provide competition and cover for Gabriel in the left centre-back spot, allowing Calafiori and Hincapie to battle for left-back minutes week in week out.

As a result, any move for the Leipzig man could spell danger for Lewis-Skelly, who is already struggling for starts in North London and will move further down the pecking order if Lukeba arrives.

There is every chance that the 19-year-old could be set for a season-long loan in the 2026-27 season, but his long-term future is now much more uncertain than it was 12 months ago.