Arsenal transfer news: £52m Bundesliga winger 'scouted' as Mikel Arteta keen on 'prodigy' despite Tottenham Hotspur interest

Arsenal have scouted RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, but they may face a battle with Tottenham Hotspur for his signature, the latest report has claimed.

The Gunners are set to take on Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday, and they will hope to bounce back from their disappointing result against Brentford on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta's side drew 1-1 with the Bees, with the stalemate cutting their lead over Manchester City in the Premier League to just four points.

Many fans have highlighted the team's attack as an area of weakness this season, and it is no surprise that the club have been linked with reinforcements this summer.

Fussballdaten claim that Arsenal have scouting Leipzig winger Nusa, though Tottenham are also interested, and his reported price tag of £52m could increase to £78m if he performs well at the World Cup for Norway.

Antonio Nusa assessed: Should Arsenal sign RB Leipzig winger?

Nusa has not had a particularly productive season in the final third having only scored three times and prodivided three assists for Leipzig in 1,570 minutes.

The 20-year-old has never scored more than three goals in a league campaign, though he has at times looked threatening on the left side when charging down the flank.

His average of 2.5 successful dribbles per 90 in the Bundesliga is significantly more than Gabriel Martinelli has averaged in the Premier League this term (0.8).

While Martinelli has struggled to find form for some time, it is not clear if replacing him with a younger yet similarly inconsistent forward would be a sensible use of funds.

Does Mikel Arteta have an offensive problem?

The Gunners had just one shot from open play in the first half against Brentford, and they failed to produce more than one xG against the Bees across the 90 minutes.

Arteta has been accused by critics of being averse to risk, with his players often attacking down the flanks rather than in central areas.

Bukayo Saka has only scored seven goals and provided five assists this season, while striker Viktor Gyokeres has routinely failed to impress.

If Arsenal are to get more from the attackers at the club, then Arteta may have to alter how he sets the team up in the final third.