Manchester United transfer news: 'Two' Serie A stars scouted as Michael Carrick looks to 'tempt' players from European giants

By Lewis Nolan | 15 Feb 2026 02:31

Manchester United scouts watched Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz and defender Federico Dimarco, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will not participate in the fourth round of the FA Cup, and they will instead have to wait until February 23 until their next Premier League game.

Interim boss Michael Carrick has won four and drawn one of his five games as boss, and the club are currently in fourth place.

Should the team secure Champions League football next season, they will likely find it easier to bring in some of Europe's most highly regarded stars.

Calciomercato claim that United had scouts at Juventus' match against Inter Milan on Saturday to watch attacker Yildiz and defender Dimarco.

Kenan Yildiz assessed: Do Man United need Juventus forward?

Yildiz has either played from the left or from a central position in attack, and he has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 24 Serie A games.

The 20-year-old is also an excellent dribbler, with his figure of 2.2 successful dribbles per 90 in the league more than Matheus Cunha (1.3), Bryan Mbeumo (0.6) and Bruno Fernandes (0.5).

Fernandes has shown immense quality as a number 10, and though United will have to plan for life without him, the captain could feasibly be part of the XI for a number of years.

Perhaps the best place for Yildiz in the team would be on the left, but his inclusion would mean Cunha would likely have his minutes significantly reduced.

Federico Dimarco assessed: Do Man United need Inter Milan defender?

Federico Dimarco has played as either a left wing-back or left-back for Inter, and his ability to rampage up the left flank has been key for the Italian club.

The 28-year-old does not have youth on his side, though he is vastly experienced having won one Serie A title and numerous domestic cups, as well as having played in two Champions League finals.

United left-back Luke Shaw has proven unreliable from both a fitness and performance perspective for a number of seasons, and he may soon be phased out of the team.

If the plan is to have Patrick Dorgu as the long-term left-back at Old Trafford, then signing Dimarco could be sensible, especially as he will only have a year left on his contract in the summer.