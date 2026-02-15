Preview: Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 15 Feb 2026 13:50 , Last updated: 15 Feb 2026 14:34

Leyton Orient will be looking to get back to winning ways when they welcome Plymouth Argyle to the BetWright Stadium on Tuesday evening.

The hosts currently sit 18th in the League One table and are just one point above the relegation zone, while the visitors are 12th, nine points off the playoffs and eight above the bottom four.

Match preview

Leyton Orient are without a win in their last four games, but they picked up an important point on Saturday against promotion contenders Stockport County.

Manager Richie Wellens was "really encouraged" by his side's performance and is hopeful they can build on it heading into Tuesday's clash with Plymouth.

The O's have endured a disappointing campaign after narrowly missing out on promotion to the Championship last season, with Charlton Athletic beating them 1-0 in the playoff final.

Leyton Orient have managed just nine league wins in 30 games so far and have become increasingly reliant on striker Dom Ballard, who is the division's joint-top goalscorer with 15 strikes.

However, Ballard has not found the back of the net in their last four games and will be keen to break his goalscoring drought on Tuesday.

Plymouth were back to their best on Saturday as they thumped Blackpool 4-0 to end a three-game winless run, with Alex Mitchell, Bim Pepple, Malachi Boateng and Caleb Watts all scoring.

Manager Tom Cleverley branded his side's performance "outstanding" and they were bolstered by the returns of goalkeeper Conor Hazard, midfielder Bradley Ibrahim and top scorer Lorent Tolaj from injury.

Plymouth have enjoyed a remarkable last few months, having been bottom of the league in December after a 1-0 defeat to Bradford City.

Since then, the Pilgrims have picked up seven wins, three draws and three defeats to move into mid-table and away from what has become a real relegation dogfight.

Plymouth also boast one of the best away records in the division, with only Cardiff City, Lincoln City and Stockport picking up more points on the road than their 22.

Leyton Orient League One form:

DWLLLD

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

WWDLLW

Team News

Leyton Orient put in an impressive performance against Stockport and appear to have come through that game unscathed, meaning it is unlikely Wellens will make any changes.

Goalkeeper Tobi Oluwayemi, defender James Morris, midfielder Dylan Levitt and forward Favour Fawunmi all made their debuts on Saturday and are set to keep their places, while Ballard will start up front.

Plymouth are also not expected to make changes after their big win over Blackpool, with Ibrahim and Tolaj set to remain on the bench as Cleverley manages their return to action.

As a result, Pepple will continue leading the line with support from Watts and Ronan Curtis, while Herbie Kane will once again partner Boateng in midfield.

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Oluwayemi; Clare, Forrester, Happe, Morris; Levitt, Bakinson, Archibald, Fawunmi, O'Neill; Ballard

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Hazard; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell; Dale, Boateng, Kane, Harding; Curtis, Pepple, Watts

We say: Leyton Orient 0-1 Plymouth Argyle

Although Leyton Orient impressed against Stockport on Saturday, Plymouth are in better form, and their excellent away record means we are backing them to pick up all three points.

