Preview: Doncaster Rovers vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 25 Jan 2026 20:10 , Last updated: 25 Jan 2026 20:57

Leyton Orient head to the Eco-Power Stadium on Tuesday to take on Doncaster Rovers in an important contest in the bottom half of the League One table.

The hosts sit three points adrift of safety after a draw at the weekend, while a defeat leaves the visitors 16th and just three points above the drop zone.

Match preview

Doncaster Rovers head back into League One action on Tuesday aiming to make a crucial return to winning ways in their fight for survival after an agonising draw at the weekend.

In their first season back in League One, the Yorkshire outfit dropped into the bottom four following a dismal run of form, having picked up just one win and six points from their last 16 league outings of 2025.

The Rovers looked to have turned a corner in the new year, beginning with a draw against Bolton Wanderers and an away victory over AFC Wimbledon, before hosting Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

Grant McCann's side looked set to make it back-to-back triumphs as they led 3-0 through Francis Okoronkwo, Jay McGrath and Harry Clifton, only to have to settle for a share of the points as Joe Taylor, Callum Wright and Owen Moxon scored for the visitors in the second half.

Still sitting 22nd and three points adrift of safety after the weekend's setback, Doncaster Rovers will now aim to give their survival hopes a boost with a first home league win since November.

In their way stand a visiting side keen to extend their lead over the relegation zone after a setback of their own on Saturday.

After their playoff-final defeat last time around, Leyton Orient have had a tougher campaign in 2025-26 thus far, earning 32 points from their first 27 games to sit 16th.

While they have excelled going forward, with their 40 goals only topped by three teams, the O's have been hit by a poor defensive record, conceding a league-high tally of 45 goals.

Richie Wellens's side arrested a slide down the table with a 3-1 win over Reading in mid-January, only to fall short in a trip to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, losing 2-1 despite levelling through Theo Archibald as Mason Burstow snatched all three points for the hosts with an injury-time penalty.

That result leaves Leyton Orient just three points above the relegation zone and only above 17th and 18th spots on goal difference, and they will hope to avoid being dragged further into the relegation battle with a win on the road on Tuesday.

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

LLLDWD

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

LDLWWD

Leyton Orient League One form:

LLLDWL

Team News

Doncaster Rovers head into the weekend with a relatively clean bill of health, other than the ongoing absence of midfielder Ben Close through injury.

Francis Okoronkwo should again get the nod to lead the line after netting the first goal of his loan spell at the weekend, while Luke Molyneux, Harry Clifton, Hakeeb Adelakun, Glenn Middleton and Jordan Gibson will compete for spots in support.

Captain and key man Owen Bailey, who boasts eight league goals this season, has recently dropped into the middle of a back four alongside Jay McGrath, leaving George Broadbent and Robbie Gotts to partner up in midfield.

Leyton Orient will remain without Rarmani Edmonds-Green, Idris El Mizouni, Jordan Graham and Aaron Connolly due to ongoing injuries.

Sean Clare and Will Forrester also missed the weekend's trip to Bolton Wanderers and may continue spells in the treatment room.

Dominic Ballard will continue to lead the line, having managed 15 league goals so far this season, three more than anyone else in England's third tier, with Ollie O'Neill and Charlie Wellens in support.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Clark; Sterry, Bailey, McGrath, Senior; Broadbent, Gotts; Molyneux, Clifton, Adelakun; Okoronkwo

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Cahill; James, Casey, Simpson; Mitchell, Abdulai, Bakinson, Archibald; Wellens, Ballard, O'Neill

We say: Doncaster Rovers 3-2 Leyton Orient

While both teams are left wounded by their results at the weekend, Doncaster's performances since the turn of the year are at least cause for optimism, having taken a 3-0 lead on Saturday before their slip.

Given Leyton Orient's record this season, a high-scoring encounter is likely, and we give an edge to the hosts.

