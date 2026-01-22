Preview: Bolton Wanderers vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 22 Jan 2026 11:42

Bolton Wanderers play host to Leyton Orient on Saturday searching for the win that will strengthen their hold of a playoff spot.

At a time when the home side sit in fifth position in the League One table, the visitors are down in 16th place yet only three points clear of the relegation zone.

With just three wins from 10 matches in all competitions, it is fair to say that Bolton have lost some of their momentum in the promotion race.

Steven Schumacher's side are six points adrift of second place, as well as each of the four teams above them possessing at least one match in hand.

Nevertheless, four points from two away games is a significant step in the right direction, the Trotters first posting a 1-0 win at Wigan Athletic.

That was followed by a goalless draw at promotion rivals Stevenage in midweek, Schumacher's side having now kept three clean sheets in their most recent four league matches.

At a time when their away form is finally improving, Bolton's home record has taken a hit. Despite collecting 28 points from 13 games at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, just one point was earned from fixtures with Mansfield Town and Northampton Town.

Leyton Orient will take belief from those blips as they bid to extend their recent unbeaten record to three matches.

Losing four games across a five-game period saw Richie Wellens' side dragged into a relegation battle ahead of matches with leaders Cardiff City and in-form Reading.

However, following an impressive 1-1 draw with the Welsh giants, Leyton Orient ended a four-game winless streak with a 3-1 triumph over Reading.

While they have lost just three times in 14 home fixtures, Leyton Orient have been dismal away from Brisbane Road, losing nine of their 12 away games.

Since thrashing Burton Albion 4-0 at the Pirelli Stadium at the end of November, defeats on the road have come against Barnsley, Peterborough United and Luton Town.

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

L D D L W D

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

D D L L W D

Leyton Orient League One form:

W L L L D W

Team News

Schumacher could tinker with his Bolton XI with Kyle Dempsey and Thierry Gale both in contention for recalls.

Xavier Simons and Mason Burstow - who is on a lengthy scoring drought - may miss out in midfield and attack respectively.

Goalkeeper Jack Bonham, a recent arrival from Stoke City, will make his third successive appearance between the sticks.

Barring any fitness issues, Leyton Orient are likely to line up with the same XI from the Reading fixture.

Will Forrester has recently been signed from Bolton and should feature against his former club.

If a change is made, Ajay Matthews, another new arrival from Millwall, may drop out for Azeem Abdulai.

Star man Dom Ballard scored a hat-trick against Reading to take his tally in this season's League One to 15 goals from just 20 starts.

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Bonham; Toal, Forino, Johnston; Osei-Tutu, Sheehan Dempsey, Conway; Cozier-Duberry, Dalby, Gale

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Cahill; James, Forrester, Simpson; Bakinson; Clare, Wellens, O'Neill, Archibald; Matthews, Ballard

We say: Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Leyton Orient

With Leyton Orient having upset in-form Reading last week, they will be full of confidence ahead of this contest. However, despite their indifferent performances of late, we cannot back against Bolton on home territory, leading us to predict a Trotters win by the odd goal in three.

