Preview: Stockport County vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

Stockport County will be looking to continue their good form when they welcome Leyton Orient to Edgeley Park on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts currently sit fourth in the League One table and are just six points off the automatic promotion places, while the visitors are 19th and only one point above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Stockport narrowly missed out on earning promotion to the Championship last year after they were beaten in the playoffs by Leyton Orient.

Despite last season's disappointment, Stockport have mounted another promotion push and are unbeaten in their last five league games.

Dave Challinor's side beat Plymouth Argyle 2-1 last weekend, with Kyle Wootton scoring a second half brace after Caleb Watts put the Pilgrims ahead in the first half.

Challinor hailed Wootton after the game and the 29-year-old's brace means he is now the division's joint-leading goalscorer with 15 strikes in 29 games.

The forward is in particularly good form at the moment, having made five goal contributions in his last four league games, and will be keen to continue impressing this weekend.

© Imago

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, have struggled this season after they were beaten 1-0 by Charlton Athletic in last year's playoff final and denied promotion to the Championship.

The O's are in real danger of being relegated to League Two and they have lost their last three games, including a 1-0 defeat to rock-bottom Port Vale last weekend.

Kyle John scored an early goal to earn Vale their fifth league win of the season and Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens admitted after the match that he is "very worried" about the club's situation.

However, they have strengthened their squad significantly since that defeat, bringing in five new players on transfer deadline day including midfielder Dylan Levitt and left-back James Morris.

Striker Dom Ballard is also the league's joint-top goalscorer, but he has failed to score in Leyton Orient's last three games.

Stockport County League One form:

LWWDWW

Stockport County form (all competitions):

WWWDWW

Leyton Orient League One form:

LDWLLL

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

LDWLLL

Team News

© Imago

Stockport County re-signed forward Louie Barry on deadline day for a third loan spell at Edgeley Park and he could immediately come in the side.

Wootton is expected to continue leading the line with support from Barry and Tanto Olaofe, while Lewis Bate could make his first start of the season after recovering from a serious meniscus injury.

Leyton Orient could hand debuts to Levitt and Morris after their deadline day moves, while Will Dennis may start in goal after joining on loan from Bournemouth.

However, they will be without defender Omar Beckles after he left for Gillingham, while midfielder Jack Moorhouse has returned to parent club Manchester United.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchliffe; Dacres-Cogley, Hills, Pye; Edun, Norwood, Bate, Osborn; Olaofe, Wootton, Barry

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Dennis; Craig, Casey, Happe, Morris; Levitt, Bakinson; Koroma, O'Neill, Archibald; Ballard

We say: Stockport County 2-0 Leyton Orient

Stockport are the in-form team and look even stronger now that Louie Barry has returned, while Leyton Orient will be reeling after their recent defeat to Port Vale.

