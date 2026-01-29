Preview: Stockport County vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 29 Jan 2026 13:05 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 16:03

Stockport County welcome Plymouth Argyle to Edgeley Park on Saturday afternoon for their latest League One clash.

The Hatters will be looking to make it five unbeaten in the league following their 2-1 victory over Blackpool, while the away side have turned their season around in recent weeks and played out a draw with Mansfield Town in midweek.

Match preview

Following playoff heartbreak last season, Dave Challinor and his Stockport County side will be hoping to go one step further this year and gain promotion to the Championship for the first time.

After 28 League One matches, the Hatters sit fourth in the table with a game in hand on third-placed Bolton Wanderers, having recorded 14 wins, seven draws and seven defeats.

They were able to continue their push at the top of the table during the week when goals from Kyle Wootton and Jack Diamond were enough to see off Blackpool.

That victory means Stockport have now collected 25 points from 14 away games, the best away record in League One and a major reason behind another strong campaign.

Although victory will not be enough to lift the Hatters into the top two, three points will put them third and potentially create a 10-point gap between themselves and seventh place.

Plymouth Argyle, meanwhile, have enjoyed a noticeable upturn in form after initially struggling to adjust to life back in League One following relegation from the Championship last season.

Having played 28 league matches, Tom Cleverley's men have won 11, drawn four and lost 13, meaning they come into this one in 14th on 37 points.

Enjoying their best form of the season, it has been their away form that has guided them further away from the relegation zone and helped get their season back on track.

Picking up 19 points from 13 league matches on the road is the fourth-best return in the third tier.

Despite being held to a draw by Mansfield Town in midweek, the Pilgrims are now six games unbeaten in the league and have responded well after finding themselves uncomfortably close to the bottom earlier in the season.

The pair meet for the second time this season, with the reverse fixture finishing 4-2 to Plymouth Argyle.

Stockport County League One form:

D L W W D W

Stockport County form (all competitions):

L W W W D W

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

D D W W W D

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

D W W W W D

Team News

Stockport County have the luxury of naming the same XI once again after coming away from their latest clash with no further injury concerns.

They do however remain without Callum Connolly, Arttu Hoskonen and Tyler Onyango.

Lewis Bate returned to the matchday squad last weekend following his spell on the sidelines and could push for a start here.

As for Plymouth Argyle, they also appear to have come away from their latest game with no added injury woes.

Joe Ralls and Brendan Wiredu were both withdrawn early against Luton Town, though only the latter returned to the squad for the following match.

There is also some uncertainty over the fitness of 15-goal top scorer Lorent Tolaj, who will be assessed ahead of kickoff.

Aribim Pepple has scored three goals in his last four matches in all competitions and should expect to start up top once again for the Pilgrims.

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Hinchliffe; Dacres-Cogley, Hills, Pye; Diamond, Norwood, Bailey, Edun; Andresson, Wootton, Osborn

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Ashby-Hammond; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell, Galloway; Curtis, Boateng, Wiredu, Sorinola; Pepple, Tolaj

We say: Stockport County 2-1 Plymouth Argyle

Both coming into the weekend encounter in good form, this is a tough one to call. We expect a closely fought encounter with Stockport just about having enough quality to edge past the Pilgrims.

