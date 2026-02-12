Preview: Blackpool vs Plymouth Argyle - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 12 Feb 2026 15:39

Blackpool will be looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they welcome Plymouth Argyle to Bloomfield Road.

The hosts currently sit 17th in the League One table and are just one point above the relegation zone, while the visitors are 16th and only four points ahead of Blackpool.

Match preview

Blackpool have picked up just one win in their last eight games across all competitions and squandered a two goal lead in their most recent match against Huddersfield Town.

Ian Evatt's side were 2-0 up at half time thanks to goals from Ashley Fletcher and Karoy Anderson, but second half goals from Marcus Harness and Cameron Ashia rescued a point for the Terriers.

Evatt was left "frustrated" with the result, but insisted he was "proud" of his side's efforts and felt the performance was "something to build on" heading into this weekend's clash with Plymouth.

Fletcher has been a key player for the Seasiders so far this season, with only Stockport County's Kyle Wootton and Leyton Orient's Dom Ballard scoring more goals than him.

The 30-year-old has been particularly impressive since Evatt replaced Steve Bruce in October, managing 16 goal contributions in 17 league games.

Plymouth, meanwhile, are without a win in their last three games and were thumped 4-1 by second-placed Lincoln City last weekend.

Tom Cleverley's side actually took the lead through Bim Pepple, but Lincoln responded brilliantly as a Reeco Hackett brace and goals from Freddie Draper and Ryan One earned them all three points.

Cleverley was "disappointed" with his side's display, claiming they "went away from what's made us successful recently" and the former Manchester United midfielder will be hoping for a much improved performance against Blackpool.

Lorent Tolaj has been the Pilgrims' most important player this season, managing 12 goals in 24 league games, and it is no surprise that their recent poor form has coincided with him being out injured.

However, Cleverley has stated that he is "very hopeful" Tolaj will be able to feature against Blackpool and Plymouth will also be buoyed by the fact they have not lost to the Seasiders in their last four meetings.

Blackpool League One form:

LLWLLD

Blackpool form (all competitions):

LLWLLD

Plymouth Argyle League One form:

WWWDLL

Plymouth Argyle form (all competitions):

WWWDLL

Team News

Blackpool are currently dealing with a number of injury problems, with the likes of Hayden Coulson, Fraser Horsfall, Kamarl Grant, Andy Lyons, George Honeyman, Albie Morgan, Joel Randall and Dale Taylor all currently sidelined.

As a result, Ashley Fletcher and Michael Obafemi are set to start up front, with Reuell Walters, Karoy Anderson, Jordan Brown, Leighton Clarkson and CJ Hamilton featuring in midfield.

Plymouth are hoping Lorent Tolaj will be fit to start up front after missing their last three games and he is in line to replace Bim Pepple, who picked up an eye injury last weekend.

The likes of Bradley Ibrahim, Julio Pleguezuelo, Conor Hazard and Brendan Galloway are also out injured, which means Plymouth are unlikely to make many changes to the side which lost to Lincoln.

Joe Edwards, Alex Mitchell, Mathias Ross and Wes Harding are set to start in defence, while Ronan Curtis, Brendan Wiredu, Malachi Boateng and Owen Dale are expected to continue in midfield.

Blackpool possible starting lineup:

Peacock-Farrell; Casey, Ihiekwe, Husband; Walters, Anderson, Brown, Clarkson, Hamilton; Fletcher, Obafemi

Plymouth Argyle possible starting lineup:

Ashby-Hammond; Edwards, Ross, Mitchell, McKenzie; Curtis, Boateng, Wiredu, Sorinola; Watts, Tolaj

We say: Blackpool 0-1 Plymouth Argyle

Plymouth have a strong record away from home and we are backing them to pick up all three points on Saturday, particularly if Lorent Tolaj is able to return from injury.

