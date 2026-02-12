Stoke City vs. Fulham : How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for FA Cup tie

By Carter White | 12 Feb 2026 14:18

Stoke City will be looking to cause an FA Cup set as they host Premier League Fulham at the bet365 Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Potters lost narrowly in the Championship earlier in the week, whilst the Cottagers were blown away at Manchester City.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the match.

What time does Stoke vs. Fulham kick off?

The FA Cup match will kick off at 2pm UK time on Sunday afternoon, at the same time as Oxford United vs. Sunderland

Where is Stoke vs. Fulham being played?

The game will take place at Stoke's Staffordshire home ground, the bet365 Stadium.

The Potters enjoyed a 1-0 win over Coventry City at the venue to secure their spot in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

How to watch Stoke vs. Fulham in the UK

TV channels

The clash at the bet365 will be shown live in the UK on the TNT Sports 6.

Streaming

Fans can stream this clash live via Discovery+ if they have purchased the TNT Sports package on the platform.

Discovery+ with TNT Sports is also available via the Amazon Prime Video app.

Highlights

Any major talking points from the contest will be posted on the FootballOnTNT X account, while highlights will be uploaded to the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel at a later point in the day.

Viewers can also watch Match of the Day for analysis and highlights from the day's FA Cup fourth-round fixtures; the programme will begin at 10.30pm on BBC One.

Stoke vs. Fulham: What's the story?

After beating Championship pacesetters Coventry in the third round, Stoke will be quietly confident of upsetting the odds once again.

The clear underdogs at Man City earlier in the week, Fulham are now the favourites for success this weekend against second-tier opponents.

The sides last locked horns at the bet365 Stadium in January 2022, when a Rodrigo Muniz braced helped the visitors to a 3-2 Championship triumph.