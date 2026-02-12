Bayern Munich transfer news: Surprise Premier League goalkeeper 'emerges' as target for German giants

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen this summer.
The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the campaign due to the struggles of the Lilywhites this term.
Verbruggen is the undisputed first-choice option on the South Coast for the Seagulls, starting 25 Premier League matches this term.
The most recent of those arrived on Wednesday night, when Brighton suffered a last-minute defeat at Aston Villa.
Since making the summer 2023 switch from Anderlecht, Verbruggen has featured in 93 matches for the Seagulls.
Bayern Munich want Brighton's Verbruggen?
As per talkSPORT, Bayern Munich are eyeing up a surprise move for a Premier League goalkeeper during the summer.
The report claims that the Bundesliga champions are exploring a possible deal for Brighton man Verbruggen.
It is understood that Vincent Kompany's side are looking to find a long-term successor to legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.
The veteran's contract at the Allianz Arena expires at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, with the shot-stopper potentially moving on.
Brighton are supposedly relaxed about the situation, having paid just £16m for Verbruggen from Anderlecht in 2023.
Brighton have a ready-made replacement
Given the excellent scouting network and running of Brighton, it is not a surprise to find that they are well-stocked in the goalkeeping department.
Should Verbruggen secure a lucrative switch to Germany this summer, the Seagulls have a ready-made replacement to call upon.
Carl Rushworth - currently on loan at Coventry City - has enjoyed an outstanding spell in the Championship this season.