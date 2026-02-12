Bayern Munich transfer news: Surprise Premier League goalkeeper 'emerges' as target for German giants

By Carter White | 12 Feb 2026 14:09

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen this summer.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the campaign due to the struggles of the Lilywhites this term.

Verbruggen is the undisputed first-choice option on the South Coast for the Seagulls, starting 25 Premier League matches this term.

The most recent of those arrived on Wednesday night, when Brighton suffered a last-minute defeat at Aston Villa.

Since making the summer 2023 switch from Anderlecht, Verbruggen has featured in 93 matches for the Seagulls.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Bayern Munich want Brighton's Verbruggen?

As per talkSPORT, Bayern Munich are eyeing up a surprise move for a Premier League goalkeeper during the summer.

The report claims that the Bundesliga champions are exploring a possible deal for Brighton man Verbruggen.

It is understood that Vincent Kompany's side are looking to find a long-term successor to legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

The veteran's contract at the Allianz Arena expires at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season, with the shot-stopper potentially moving on.

Brighton are supposedly relaxed about the situation, having paid just £16m for Verbruggen from Anderlecht in 2023.

© Imago / Colorsport

Brighton have a ready-made replacement

Given the excellent scouting network and running of Brighton, it is not a surprise to find that they are well-stocked in the goalkeeping department.

Should Verbruggen secure a lucrative switch to Germany this summer, the Seagulls have a ready-made replacement to call upon.

Carl Rushworth - currently on loan at Coventry City - has enjoyed an outstanding spell in the Championship this season.