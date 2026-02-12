Preview: Como vs Fiorentina - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 12 Feb 2026 13:54 , Last updated: 12 Feb 2026 13:58

Fresh from their midweek cup success, sixth-placed Como will welcome Serie A strugglers Fiorentina to Stadio Sinigaglia on Saturday.

The Lariani recently reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals by beating Napoli - and they are pursuing a place in Europe - while their Viola visitors are fighting for survival.

Match preview

Less than two years since they emerged from Serie B, Como are already vying for a top-four finish - and they are also in contention to win a first Coppa Italia.

The Lombardy club’s cup run continued with a dramatic defeat of Napoli on Tuesday evening, having previously knocked out Sudtirol, Sassuolo and Fiorentina.

Following up their Serie A stalemate at Stadio Maradona in early November, Cesc Fabregas saw his side hold the Scudetto holders to a tense 1-1 draw, before prevailing 7-6 on penalties.

Belgian goalkeeper Jean Butez was the Lariani’s hero, superbly saving Napoli’s last spot kick and setting up a two-legged semi-final against Inter Milan.

Previously, they had scored 12 times across three straight wins before being frustrated by Atalanta BC: Como failed to capitalise on playing 10 men for more than 80 minutes, as star man Nico Paz missed a stoppage-time penalty.

Having bounced back by reaching their first cup semi-final for 40 years, they will now seek both a seventh win from 10 games and a fourth consecutive clean sheet in Serie A.

© Imago / Gribaudi

While Fiorentina ran out 2-0 winners on their last trip to the Sinigaglia, they lost this season’s reverse fixture 2-1 and were beaten again in last month’s Coppa Italia tie at Stadio Franchi.

The Viola currently trail their hosts by 23 points in the Serie A standings, with the two clubs continuing to travel in opposite directions.

Como are dreaming of the Champions League, but Fiorentina face an unexpected scrap for top-flight survival, having lost half their league fixtures so far.

Though they looked to be turning things around after an awful first part of the season, three straight defeats dropped them back into the relegation zone.

That run was followed by last week's 2-2 home draw with Torino, in which Paolo Vanoli’s side fought back from behind but conceded a late leveller.

Now sitting three points adrift of safety, Fiorentina have kept just one clean sheet in their last 19 Serie A matches while conceding an average of 1.7 goals.

So, before they visit Jagiellonia Bialystok for the first leg of their Conference League playoff, shutting out Como could prove a tough task.

Como Serie A form:

W D L W W D

Como form (all competitions):

L W W W D W

Fiorentina Serie A form:

D D W L L D

Fiorentina form (all competitions):

D W L L L D

Team News

Fabregas has an almost full squad to choose from: only Assane Diao and Edoardo Goldaniga are still injured, while the rest of his players have only played twice in the past fortnight.

Paz and Tasos Douvikas are Como's eight-goal top scorers in Serie A; however, it remains to be seen if the latter will be recalled after joining Alvaro Morata on the bench in midweek.

Meanwhile, Martin Baturina continued an impressive start to 2026 by scoring his first-half penalty and again in the shootout, so he should be retained amid stiff competition for places.

Fiorentina also have a brief injury list, although Albert Gudmundsson has just joined long-term absentee Tariq Lamptey on the sidelines; recent signing Daniele Rugani remains a doubt.

Having endured a far less productive campaign than last season, when he finished second in the Capocannoniere charts, Moise Kean will shrug off an ongoing ankle problem to lead the Viola's front line.

Both the Italy striker and Manor Solomon scored in last week's draw with Torino, and they are set to feature in a three-man attack, with Jack Harrison potentially replacing Gudmundsson.

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Kempf, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Vojvoda, Paz, Baturina; Douvikas

Fiorentina possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Dodo, Comuzzo, Pongracic, Gosens; Fagioli; Solomon, Mandragora, Brescianini, Harrison; Kean

We say: Como 2-1 Fiorentina

Como can beat Fiorentina for the third time this season, as they are on a real high and have an excellent home record.

While the Viola have begun to improve, they remain flaky when it matters, costing them countless points in their relegation fight.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.