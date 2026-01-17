Preview: Lazio vs Como - prediction, team news, lineups

By Jonathan O'Shea | 17 Jan 2026 09:20 , Last updated: 17 Jan 2026 09:25

Leading Lazio by six points in the Serie A standings, high-flying Como will visit their fellow European contenders on Monday evening.

Wrapping up the 21st round at Stadio Olimpico, both teams are vying for a top-six finish - so neither can afford to drop points against a direct rival.

Match preview

After snatching one point from Fiorentina at the very end of a frantic midweek draw, Lazio then claimed all three a few days later, posting their first win of 2026 last weekend.

Manuel Lazzari's deflected cross looped in, deep into the second half of their 1-0 victory over Hellas Verona, leaving the capital club occupying ninth place in Serie A.

Consistently inconsistent, Lazio will now seek their first back-to-back league wins for almost a year, having failed to manage that modest feat since February 2025.

Partly to blame has been a league-high tally of 13 draws from 29 home games since the start of last season, and Maurizio Sarri's side have recently drawn three of the last four at Stadio Olimpico.

Furthermore, the Biancocelesti have been unable to raise their game in the toughest matches, accruing only two points and one goal from six meetings with top-six teams.

That select bunch currently includes Como, whose sole top-flight success at the Olimpico dates back to 1952 - but the Lariani have recently moved above Lazio in Serie A's pecking order.

© Imago

Following their home win last August, when top scorers Nico Paz and Tasos Douvikas both found the target, Como can now complete a league double over Lazio for the very first time.

Having only returned to Italy's top flight last year, the big-spending Lombardy club are looking down on their Roman counterparts, with a six-point lead in the standings.

Cesc Fabregas even oversaw an 11-match unbeaten streak earlier this season, but his team have recently taken one point from their last two games, denting dreams of reaching the Champions League.

Soon after stealing a late draw against Bologna, they tested their credentials against AC Milan in midweek, when the regional rivals met at Stadio Sinigaglia.

Despite storming into an early lead and totally dominating the ball, Como were thwarted by an inspired performance from Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and eventually lost 3-1.

Stung by a second-half brace from Adrien Rabiot, who clinically inflicted their first home defeat of the season, they lost ground to Roma and Juventus, while Bologna, Atalanta BC and Lazio are queued up just behind.

On Monday, Como's highly-rated coach will pit his wits against the latter's managerial master, as Fabregas meets Sarri for the second time.

Lazio Serie A form:

W D D L D W

Como Serie A form:

L W W W D L

Team News

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

Continuing a chaotic campaign, featuring a summer transfer embargo plus countless injuries and suspensions, Lazio have been very active in the winter window.

Taty Castellanos and Matteo Guendouzi have already gone, while Nuno Tavares and Matteo Cancellieri are set to depart, but new boys Kenneth Taylor and Petar Ratkov both made their Serie A debut last weekend.

Key midfielder Nicolo Rovella also made his first appearance since September, and Sarri will have his captain back on Monday evening, as Mattia Zaccagni has served a one-match ban.

Even so, Patric and Samuel Gigot are still injured, while Boulaye Dia and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru have both gone the distance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Como's absence list again features Edoardo Goldaniga, Assane Diao, Jayden Addai and Alvaro Morata.

Following a first home defeat, Fabregas may make changes at the Olimpico, with Alex Valle, Diego Carlos and Jesus Rodriguez all pushing for promotion from the bench.

Lazio possible starting lineup:

Provedel; Marusic, Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Vecino, Cataldi, Taylor; Isaksen, Noslin, Zaccagni

Como possible starting lineup:

Butez; Smolcic, Ramon, Carlos, Valle; Perrone, Da Cunha; Vojvoda, Paz, Rodriguez; Douvikas

We say: Lazio 1-1 Como

Como have won their last two away games, scoring six times without conceding, so they will have no fear against a limited Lazio side.

The hosts may have ended their winless run last week, but they will do well to claim a point against ambitious visitors.

