Preview: Norwich City vs West Bromwich Albion - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 12 Feb 2026 13:34

Both looking to secure their spots in the last 16 of the competition, Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion clash in the FA Cup at Carrow Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Canaries have improved dramatically since a change of management, whereas the same cannot be said in full confidence for the Baggies.

Match preview

Languishing down in the lower reaches of the Championship at the start of the term under Liam Manning, Norwich City are now distancing themselves from the bottom-three conversation.

In fact, the Canaries have won five of their last six matches in the second tier, with Philippe Clement believing that his group of players are good enough to eventually compete in the Premier League.

After hitting lowly Oxford United for three goals without reply earlier in the week, Norwich are currently occupying 16th spot in the Championship standings, seven points from the relegation zone.

The Canaries' second-biggest victory during the short Clement era to date arrived in the third round of the FA Cup on January 11, when the East Anglians secured a 5-1 success over Walsall at Carrow Road.

© Imago / IMAGO / Action Plus

After a humbling and highly-concerning 3-0 loss at Portsmouth at the end of January, Eric Ramsay has steadied the West Brom ship somewhat in recent days, securing back-to-back goalless draws with Stoke City and Birmingham City.

Unlike in the majority of their away matches this season, the Baggies were up for the fight in the Second City against Blues on Tuesday night, when inspired defensive displays from Max O'Leary and Charlie Taylor helped keep Chris Davies's men at bay.

Despite slightly improved displays recently, the Albion are still winless in six since the arrival of Welshman Ramsay into the managerial hotseat, meaning that they are hovering above the relegation zone.

West Brom had to battle through 120 minutes and penalties in South Wales against Swansea to secure a fourth-round tie with Norwich, who smashed the Baggies 5-0 in the Championship at The Hawthorns last month.

Norwich City FA Cup form: W

Norwich City form (all competitions): W W W L W W

West Bromwich Albion FA Cup form: W

West Bromwich Albion form (all competitions): L L D L D D

Team News

© Imago

A standout star for Norwich during this debut campaign in the Championship, Jovon Makama is a doubt for this match because of a muscular injury.

The Canaries are also battling on without the services of Manchester United loanee Harry Amass, who picked up a hamstring injury during the win over Coventry City.

West Brom's transfer activity in January was fuelled by the fitness woes of Karlan Grant, who is sidelined for a few months with a hamstring problem.

Having little luck with injuries since his 2025 arrival at the Baggies, Tammer Bany (thigh) is in the medical room once again.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Grimshaw; Stacey, McConville, Cordoba, Chrisene; Mattsson, Wright, Jurasek, Kvistgaarden, Ben Slimane; Toure

West Bromwich Albion possible starting lineup:

Griffiths; Gilchrist, Bielik, Taylor, Styles; Diakite, Molumby, Johnston, Price; Maja, Dike

We say: Norwich City 2-0 West Bromwich Albion

Improved massively under the reign of Clement, Norwich will be confident of booking their place in round five this weekend.

West Brom expended a lot of energy keeping Birmingham out on Tuesday night, so we could see a leggy performance from the visitors to Carrow Road.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.