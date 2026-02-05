Preview: Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 05 Feb 2026 12:13

Norwich City play host to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon looking to continue their charge away from the relegation zone.

However, at a time when the Canaries sit in 19th position in the Championship table, they are just one point ahead of their 21st-placed opponents.

Match preview

At this point in time, Norwich's appointment of Philippe Clement as head coach is one of the shrewdest moves made in this season's Championship.

Nevertheless, despite a considerable upturn in form, the Canaries remain just one point clear of the relegation zone.

Three wins - against Wrexham, West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City respectively - had been recorded before the trip to second-placed Middlesbrough last weekend.

Although Norwich ultimately succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at the Riverside Stadium, there were more clear signs that they should have enough quality in their ranks to avoid a relegation scrap.

Four wins have been recorded from their last six outings at Carrow Road, yet Norwich only scored eight goals across those half-a-dozen fixtures.

As for Blackburn, they are still to make a decision on the permanent successor to Valerien Ismael, who was sacked at the start of the week.

Former midfielder Damien Johnson has been placed in caretaker charge and he made an immediate impact with a 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday a day after his promotion.

While some will point to Rovers being expected to beat the bottom-placed Owls, Blackburn had failed to win any of their previous nine matches in all competitions.

That win - just their third in the league at Ewood Park this season - was enough to take Blackburn outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

Despite Rovers holding the 11th best away record in the division, you have to go back to November 21 for their last such triumph, which came in the derby at Preston North End.

Norwich City Championship form:

W L W W W L

Norwich City form (all competitions):

L W W W W L

Blackburn Rovers Championship form:

D L L D L W

Blackburn Rovers form (all competitions):

L L L D L W

Team News

Despite defeat last time out, Clement may be prepared to name the same Norwich XI.

If a change is made, Oscar Schwartau could be drafted back into the final third, with Papa Diallo's place in the team potentially at risk.

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sam Field and Randers forward Mohamed Toure have arrived at the club since the Middlesbrough defeat, putting them in contention for a place in the squad.

However, Josh Sargent remains sidelined as he continues to push for an exit.

Blackburn defender Hayden Carter will be assessed after coming through an hour on his first appearance since September earlier this week.

Unless Andri Gudjohnsen is brought back into the team, the first XI could remain the same.

New signing Dafo Afolayan is expected to remain on the substitutes' bench with Johnson likely to favour continuity.

Norwich City possible starting lineup:

Kovacevic; Fisher, McConville, Cordoba, Chrisene; McLean, Wright; Schwartau, Slimane, Ahmed; Makama

Blackburn Rovers possible starting lineup:

Toth; Miller, Carter, McLoughlin, Cashin; Baradji, Tronstad; Morishita, Cantwell, Neve; Jorgensen

We say: Norwich City 2-0 Blackburn Rovers

With Rovers having responded well to the sacking of Ismael, they could cause a surprise at Carrow Road. However, we feel that Norwich's narrow defeat at Middlesbrough was merely a blip, and they deserve to be backed to come through in a high-stakes fixture this weekend.

