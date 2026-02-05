Preview: Peterborough United vs Wigan Athletic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 05 Feb 2026 14:36

Looking to put an end to an inconsistent run of form, Peterborough United welcome Wigan Athletic to the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday afternoon as both sides look to bounce back from recent defeats.

The Posh were denied a point last time out after conceding an 89th-minute goal, while pressure continues to mount on Ryan Lowe following another loss for Wigan Athletic.

Match preview

After finding themselves 2-0 down early in the second half, Luke Williams’ Peterborough side showed character to fight back and draw level with five minutes remaining, only to concede again in stoppage time and suffer a second consecutive defeat.

Despite the recent poor results, Williams has started well since taking over from Darren Ferguson last October.

The former Swansea boss has overseen 20 matches in all competitions, recording 11 wins, one draw and eight defeats, giving him a win rate of 55%.

Losing four of their last six may have put too much room between themselves and sixth place, with the gap now 10 points, but it is still a marked improvement from where the relegation trouble they were facing just a few months ago.

A victory on Saturday could keep their top-six hopes alive, potentially reducing the gap to seven points if results elsewhere go in their favour.

As for Wigan Athletic, their recent run of form, winning none of their last six, has seen them slip down the table with the threat of relegation becoming more likely by each game week.

Despite an FA Cup victory against Preston North End, a division above Wigan, Lowe's future is under scrutiny after failing to win any League One matches in January.

Despite creating chances early on, Jack Moylan scored the only goal of the game to hand Lowe his 20th loss since taking over as Wigan boss.

Their seven wins, 10 draws and 11 defeats give the Latics 31 points, the same as Burton Albion who are already in the drop zone.

Goals have been a major issue, with Wigan’s 29 league goals the fourth-lowest tally in the division, an area that must improve quickly if they are to avoid being dragged deeper into trouble.

The two sides meet for the second time this season, with Wigan winning 2-0 back in August.

Peterborough United League One form:

L W L W L L

Wigan Athletic League One form:

D L L D L L

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

L W L D L L

Team News

Peterborough United appear to have come away from their last clash with no added injury concerns, giving Williams the luxury of naming the same XI once again.

Expect Harry Leonard to lead the line once again for the Posh.

Wigan also appear to have come away from their latest game with no additional injury concerns.

Following their dismal run of form, Lowe may be tempted to change things up as they desperately look to turn their season around.

Teenager Harrison Bettoni could come back into the starting XI with captain James Carragher keeping his spot in the side.

Peterborough United possible starting lineup:

Bass; Dornelly, Lees, Nevett, Johnston; Collins, O'Brien-Brady; Hayes, Khela, Lisbie; Leonard

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Weir, Carragher, Aimson, Fox; Moxon, M. Smith, Wright; Murray, Bettoni, Asamoah

We say: Peterborough United 2-0 Wigan Athletic

Despite successive defeats, Peterborough United come into this one as favourites. With Wigan struggling for goals and confidence, we expect the hosts to return to winning ways and pile further pressure on the visitors.

