Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Bolton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 15 Jan 2026 16:00 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 16:53

Wigan Athletic will be aiming for their first League One win of 2026 when they welcome Bolton Wanderers to the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Both clubs were in cup action last time out, with the Latics edging Preston North End 1–0 in the FA Cup and the Trotters suffering a stoppage-time defeat to struggling Port Vale in the EFL Trophy.

Match preview

Ryan Lowe’s Wigan have struggled for consistency throughout the 2025–26 campaign, but their cup win over a Championship opponent was a welcome high point and particularly sweet for Lowe as it came against his former side.

Back in league action, Wigan are chasing just their eighth victory of the season.

Three points could lift them back into the top half and provide a much-needed morale boost approaching the business end of the campaign.

A particular drawback in their season has been the number of games Lowe's side are drawing; no side in League One has more than their nine stalemates, and they will be desperate to change that sooner rather than later.

Although attention will be on climbing up the table, the relegation zone lurks just three points below, keeping the pressure firmly on the Latics.

© Imago

Steven Schumacher's Bolton Wanderers, meanwhile, have seen their push for a return to the Championship stall in recent weeks.

The Trotters are winless in their last five, and their midweek defeat to bottom-placed Port Vale abruptly ended their EFL Trophy run, after a 90th-minute strike from Ben Waine.

While the league remains the priority, Bolton will hope their cup exit does not affect their confidence too much.

Recent weeks have seen Bolton's goalscoring form slow down, but their defence has remained strong, and their 25 goals conceded remains the joint second-best defensive record in the division.

Despite their recent slump in form, a win on Saturday could move them as high as fourth and keep them firmly in the playoff picture.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

D L L W D L

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

L L W D L W

Bolton Wanderers League One form:

L W L D D L

Bolton Wanderers form (all competitions):

W L D D L L

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

After beating a side from the league above last Friday, Lowe may be tempted to keep things the same ahead of this one.

Wigan remain without Isaac Mabaya, Jack Rogers and Ryan Trevitt but have no new injury concerns.

Teenager Harrison Bettoni scored the winner for Wigan in their FA Cup third-round win and should keep his spot in the XI.

Bolton, meanwhile, came away from their latest game with no fresh injury woes but may change heavily after their EFL Trophy contest.

Tyler Miller has been the preferred option in goal in recent weeks, but it was Teddy Sharman-Lowe who came back into the side for the FA Cup clash; it remains to be seen who Schumacher opts for ahead of this one.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Aimson, Carragher, Fox; B. Rodrigues, Weir, M. Smith, Hungbo; Bettoni, Costelloe, Wright

Bolton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Miller; Osei-Tutu, Toal, Johnston, Conway; Cozier-Duberry, Sheehan, Simons, Gale; Burstow, Dempsey

We say: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Bolton Wanderers

Both sides return to action after cup action, this one is hard to call. We expect a closely fought game with the points ultimately being shared and Wigan earning their 10th draw of the season.

