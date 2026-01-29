Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Lincoln City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 29 Jan 2026 13:44

Lincoln City make the trip to the Brick Community Stadium to face Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon looking to strengthen their hold of a top-two spot in the League One table.

Meanwhile, Wigan are under pressure to get back on track now that they sit just one point above the relegation zone.

Match preview

Having held onto top spot in the long term, Cardiff City remain the team to beat in League One, but just as many plaudits should be going Lincoln's way.

Michael Skubala's team have not suffered defeat in the league since November 22, putting together an 11-match unbeaten streak in the third tier.

The eighth win of that run came in midweek as Lincoln recorded a potentially-pivotal 3-0 victory over Bradford City, who have subsequently dropped down to fifth.

Now sitting six points clear of third with a game in hand, the stakes are rising considerably as Lincoln bid to return to the second tier for the first time since 1961.

If any improvements are to be made, it is on their travels, with just five of their 13 such league fixtures delivering maximum points.

Nevertheless, accumulating eight points from a possible 12 is a significant step in the right direction ahead of a trip to the North-West.

Wigan may have recently upset the odds in winning at Preston North End in the FA Cup, but it remains their only victory in 2026.

Ryan Lowe's team have collected just two points from their last five League One fixtures, resulting in them being dragged into a relegation scrap.

The Latics are now just three points above 23rd position, albeit having still only played 12 home league fixtures this season.

Having conceded just nine times in those games, Lowe will remain optimistic about moving the club out of trouble, but this remains a team with just seven wins and and 29 goals from their 27 league matches in 2025-26.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

W D L L D L

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

D L W L D L

Lincoln City League One form:

W D W D W W

Team News

Lowe may choose to rotate a number of his Wigan players on the back of the 2-0 defeat at Wycombe Wanderers.

Dara Costelloe is in line to replace Christian Saydee in attack, while Jensen Weir could take the place of Callum Wright in midfield.

Owen Moxon and Joe Taylor will hope to retain their places after recent loan moves from Stockport County and Huddersfield Town.

Having been able to rest five of his players during the closing stages against Bradford, Skubala could name the same Lincoln XI.

Despite his goal as a substitute, Ben House was making his return after a two-month absence. Therefore, he will not be considered for a start.

Deji Elerewe and Ryan One - recent arrivals from Bromley and Sheffield United - could be named on the substitutes' bench.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Aimson, Carragher, Fox; Smith; Murray, Moxon, Wright, Hungbo; Saydee, Taylor

Lincoln City possible starting lineup:

Wickens; Darikwa, Hamer, Bradley, Reach; Varfolomieiev, McGrandles; Hackett, Street, Moylan; Draper

We say: Wigan Athletic 0-2 Lincoln City

At a time when some of the teams below them have started to falter, Lincoln have kicked on, and we expect that to continue on Saturday. Although some of Wigan's poor form is down to playing high-ranked teams, they may not have enough quality in attack to trouble the visitors.

