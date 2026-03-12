Preview: Wigan Athletic vs Bradford City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 12 Mar 2026 12:16 , Last updated: 12 Mar 2026 12:24

In a League One clash that will have implications at both ends of the table, struggling Wigan Athletic host high-flying Bradford City on Saturday afternoon, as the hosts look to return to winning ways and move away from the relegation zone.

Dreaming of Tottenham Hotspur away next season, the Bantams arrive in Greater Manchester on the back of a 2-0 away win over Port Vale that kept them in fourth place, while the Latics are winless in two after suffering a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Plymouth Argyle last time out.

Match preview

Returning to the club where he ended his playing career and began his managerial journey, Gary Caldwell rejoined Wigan Athletic after nearly a decade away with the sole objective of securing League One survival.

Having initially watched their FA Cup defeat to Arsenal from the stands, the Scottish boss has since taken charge of five matches, overseeing two wins, one draw and two defeats, results that have kept the Latics embroiled in a relegation battle but also shown glimmers of hope.

Notable victories over Luton Town and Huddersfield Town demonstrated the potential within the squad, even if Wigan enter their 36th league match of the campaign level on points with Blackpool, who currently occupy the final relegation spot.

No side in the bottom seven has collected more points across their last six League One matches, suggesting the Latics are beginning to find some rhythm at a crucial stage of the season.

Their defensive performances have also shown signs of progress, with two clean sheets recorded during that same six-game spell after managing only six across the earlier stages of the campaign.

Should Caldwell's side earn their 10th win of the season, they could enter next week three points clear of the drop zone.

© Iconsport / ActionPlus

Bradford City, meanwhile, enter Saturday's clash with four wins in their last six matches and are looking to put more space between themselves and seventh place in their final 10 matches, to ensure a spot in the playoffs.

A 2-0 victory away to bottom-of-the-table Port Vale last time out moved Graham Alexander’s side up to fourth, giving them a 10-point cushion over seventh-placed Reading, although they remain nine points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

Goals from Bobby Pointon and Tyreik Wright ensured their 16th league win of the season, against a side who entered the midweek clash on the back of a famous FA Cup win that had seen the Valiants reach the last eight for the first time since 1954.

With a substantial gap between the top two and Reading, with not long to go in the season, it would appear the Bantams will have to settle for a spot in the top six and look to gain promotion to the Championship via the playoffs.

As it stands, the Yorkshire-based side would head into the playoffs with strong momentum behind them, having also won more games than the other sides in the current playoff places.

The pair meet for the second time this season after Bradford City claimed a 2-1 win over nine-man Wigan on Boxing Day.

Wigan Athletic League One form:

L W L W D L

Wigan Athletic form (all competitions):

L W L W D L

Bradford City League One form:

W L W L W W

Team News

© Imago

Wigan Athletic appear to have come away from their latest game with no further injury concerns but may look to change things up as they look to return to winning ways.

Raphael Borges and Llyton Chapman were forced off with injuries last weekend but returned to the bench during the midweek defeat to Plymouth and could now push for a place in the starting lineup.

However, Jack Hunt, Ryan Trevitt, Baba Adeeko and James Carragher will remain in the treatment room for this one, although the latter is believed to be closing in on a return to action.

Teenager Harrison Bettoni could be one change Caldwell makes, either Joe Taylor or Christian Saydee may make way.

As for the visitors, they also came away from their midweek clash with no further injury concerns but may opt to keep the same XI once again in order to keep their good run of form up.

An MCL injury will keep Kayden Jackson out for the next month while Nick Powell is closing in on a return to action, after being out since September.

Defender Aden Baldwin will serve the second match of his suspension after the club’s appeal against his red card was unsuccessful, meaning Matthew Pennington and Curtis Tilt are expected to continue at centre-back.

Wigan Athletic possible starting lineup:

Tickle; Kerr, Aimson, L. Robinson; McManaman, Weir, M. Smith, Murray; Moxon; Bettoni, Saydee

Bradford City possible starting lineup:

Walker; Nuefville, Pennington, Tilt, Touray; Metcalfe, Power; Sarcevic, Pointon, T. Wright; Wheatley

We say: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Bradford City

These two sides enter Saturday's encounter at opposite ends of the table and contrasting goals for how they wish to end the season.

While Wigan remain focused on distancing themselves from the relegation zone, Bradford are pushing to secure a playoff place.

Given their recent form and confidence, we expect the visitors to edge a fairly competitive encounter and claim their 17th League One victory of the season.

