Preview: Luton Town vs Exeter City - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 15 Mar 2026 11:44

Luton Town play host to Exeter City on Tuesday evening looking for the win that would catapult the Hatters back into the playoff race.

At a time when Luton sit in 11th position in the League One table, Exeter are in 18th spot after a prolonged run without a victory.

Match preview

Despite an EFL Trophy final against Stockport County on the horizon, Luton boss Jack Wilshere knows that he remains under pressure to win over the club's fanbase.

Sitting five points adrift of the playoffs with nine matches remaining is a disappointing effort from a squad of Luton's quality.

Nevertheless, returning four points from games away at Doncaster Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers - particularly the 2-1 win over the latter - is a step in the right direction.

While Luton have lost just once in seven matches across all competitions, the triumph at Adams Park on Saturday was their first in League One since February 7.

Although Luton has racked up 32 points from 18 games at Kenilworth Road in League One, they have prevailed from just two of their last five such encounters.

© Imago / IMAGO / PPAUK

However, there will be a belief that they can take advantage of Exeter's current situation, despite the recent return of Matt Taylor as head coach.

Exeter have gone 11 matches without a win in the third tier, albeit with six draws being recorded during that period.

The Grecians have suffered three successive defeats, yet the last two have been at home to runaway automatic promotion candidates Lincoln City and Cardiff City by 1-0 and 4-0 scorelines respectively.

Taylor will be concerned that Exeter allowed Cardiff a total of 30 shots on Saturday, while 17 goals have been conceded in seven games since back-to-back goalless draws with Mansfield Town and Northampton Town.

Lincoln remain four points above the relegation zone. However, between eighth and 24th position, they are the only team to be on a three-game losing streak.

Luton Town League One form:

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Luton Town form (all competitions):

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Exeter City League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Defender Mads Andersen and forward Elijah Adebayo are both pushing for returns to the Luton squad after recent injuries.

However, providing that no fresh issues occurred during the Wycombe game, Wilshere will be tempted to name an unchanged XI.

Kasey Palmer will be bidding to score for a third successive match in attack.

Taylor is expected to make multiple alterations to his Exeter team, with Jack Aitchison and Tymur Tutierov both pushing for recalls in the final third.

Young defender Charlie Cummins may also be considered for just a second league start of the season in the back three, a result of veteran Danny Andrew having made his first start since November at the weekend.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Lonwijk, Odoffin, Naismith; Kodua, Walsh, Saville; Lawrence; Clark; Palmer, Wells

Exeter City possible starting lineup:

Whitworth; Sweeney, Woodhouse, Cummins; Niskanen, Brierley, McMillan, Higgins; Aitchison; Wareham, Tutierov

We say: Luton Town 2-1 Exeter City

Despite two good results on their travels, it remains to be seen whether Luton can continue their revival at Kenilworth Road. Although we expect Wilshere's side to edge this game, victory may come from a late goal.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.