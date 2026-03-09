Doncaster Rovers vs Luton Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 09 Mar 2026 12:58

Two sides looking to return to winning ways sooner rather than later lock horns on Tuesday night, when relegation-threatened Doncaster Rovers host midtable Luton Town at Eco-Power Stadium in a huge League One clash.

Grant McCann's Rovers side fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Plymouth Argyle at the weekend, while Jack Wilshere's Hatters lost 3-2 at home to Reading.

Match preview

The main objective for McCann heading into this campaign, following their League Two title win last season, would have been to stay up, however Rovers are yet to make sure that is confirmed.

With 12 games to go, Rovers sit 18th in the standings and three points clear of the drop zone, with recent form seeing them leapfrog sides around them.

The Yorkshire outfit have picked up three league wins from their last six matches, allowing them to climb out of the relegation zone at a crucial stage of the season but they will be aware that any slip-up from here could quickly drag them back into trouble.

A major area for concern is their defensive unit as Doncaster have conceded 57 goals in their 34 League One outings, with just one side conceding more.

Since the turn of the year they have conceded three or more goals in a game on three occasions, highlighting their major struggles at the back.

That said, a fourth win in six games could see McCann's side head into next weekend six points clear of the relegation zone, with any extra breathing space at this stage of the campaign likely to prove vital in their fight for survival.

© Imago / PRiME Media Images

Meanwhile, in Bedfordshire, Luton Town have endured a run of five games without victory in the league and seen their grip on a place in the playoff positions slip away in recent weeks.

Wilshere's side were on the receiving end of a first senior hat-trick from Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan at the weekend, with two of his goals coming within the space of two minutes, as Luton's 2-1 lead inside the final 10 minutes disappeared and they were condemned to their 14th league defeat of the season.

The stunning defeat now means the Hatters come into Tuesday's game in 11th place, with their 47 points leaving them eight adrift of League One's top six.

Despite their recent league struggles, they have booked their place in the EFL Trophy final after a 2-1 victory over Northampton Town in last week's semi-final.

The Hatters had originally been knocked out of the competition earlier in the season, but their place was later reinstated after Swindon Town were kicked out.

With a trip to Wembley to look forward to, the Hatters will be hoping they can return to winning ways in the league as soon as possible and head into the final with a good run of form behind them, while simultaneously keeping their playoff hopes alive.

The pair meet for the second time this season after Luton Town managed a 1-0 win at Kenilworth Road back in September.

Doncaster Rovers League One form:

W L W W L L

Doncaster Rovers form (all competitions):

D W W L L L

Luton Town League One form:

W L L D D L

Luton Town form (all competitions):

L D W D W L

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Doncaster Rovers came away from the Plymouth defeat with no added injury concerns, however McCann may look to change things up in order to end a run of three straight defeats.

Elliot Lee scored his first goal of the season at the weekend after a lengthy spell on the sidelines and should retain his place in the starting XI on Tuesday.

It remains to be seen whether Everton loanee Francis Okoronkwo will be fit enough to return to the matchday squad as he continues to build up his fitness following a hamstring injury.

As for the visitors, they also came away from their latest clash with no added injury concerns but may look to make changes as Wilshere looks to get their league form back on track.

Nahki Wells and Liam Walsh are two players who could come in for Devante Cole and Jake Richards, while captain Kal Naismith should keep his spot in the backline.

However, the Hatters will be without Teden Mengi, Cohen Bramall, Shandon Baptiste, Sverre Sandal and Elijah Adebayo due to injury.

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Clark; Byrne, Pearson, McGrath; Molyneux, Bailey, Gotts, Clifton, Senior; Hanlan, Lee

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Jones, Lonwijk, Naismith, Johnson; Clark, Saville; Walsh, Palmer, Lawrence; Wells

We say: Doncaster Rovers 2-2 Luton Town

These two come into this one in contrasting form and separated by eight points in the table. Despite that, we see this being a closely fought contest with both sides finding the back of the net on a couple of occasions with the points ultimately being shared on the night.

