Preview: Luton Town vs Stockport County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 20 Mar 2026 12:10 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 12:13

Fresh from their midweek League One wins, Luton Town and Stockport County come head-to-head at Kenilworth Road on Saturday afternoon, as the pair meet before their EFL Trophy final encounter next month.

Jack Wilshere's Hatters made it three unbeaten on Tuesday night when they overcame struggling Exeter City in a narrow 3-2 win, while Dave Challinor's Hatters returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over managerless Northampton Town.

Match preview

Luton Town kicked off the month by securing their place at Wembley, overcoming Northampton Town 2-1 in the EFL Trophy semi-finals, and they have since taken seven points from their last four League One outings to keep themselves firmly in the playoff picture.

The Hatters enter their 39th league outing of the season in 11th place on 54 points, four adrift of the top six, so will know a third win in a row could mean they finish the weekend one point outside the playoff places.

However, Luton Town witnessed sides around them also pick up maximum points during the week and will know it is important to keep their form up with the business end of the season fast approaching.

One area for improvement has been their inability to see games out from winning positions.

Across their last six league matches, only Bolton Wanderers have drawn more often than Luton’s three stalemates, with the Hatters throwing away leads in each of those games.

With that said, Wilshere’s side were able to hold off an Exeter City fightback after racing into a 3-1 lead by half-time, and despite their opponents making it a tense affair by pulling a goal back four minutes into the second half, Luton Town defended well for the remainder of the game to secure their 15th league win of the season.

© Iconsport

Stockport County, meanwhile, arrive in fifth place with 59 points, holding a two-point cushion over seventh-placed Huddersfield Town as they continue their push for promotion.

After narrowly missing out on promotion to England's second tier last season, Challinor is hoping to go one step further this time around and ensure the side from Greater Manchester are a Championship team next season.

However, their recent form prior to their midweek win may be a cause for concern, as the Hatters had lost four of their previous five League One games and have seen the gap between themselves and the top two widen, with promotion via the automatic places now out of the question.

Three straight losses before their 17th league win of the season had all come away from Edgeley Park, meaning Challinor's side will be eager to improve their away form sooner rather than later, especially with Stockport County travelling away from home six more times before the season is over.

Previous form away from home would suggest the Hatters are capable of turning their away fortunes around, with Stockport County boasting the fourth-best away record in the division as their games on the road have been a reliable source of points throughout the season.

A victory on Saturday would see Stockport move onto 62 points and potentially open up a five-point gap over the chasing pack outside the playoff places.

With a meeting at Wembley just weeks away, the two sides face off for the second time this season after Luton Town stunned the then league leaders 3-0.

Luton Town League One form:

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Stockport County League One form:

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Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Luton Town have appeared to come away from their midweek encounter with no further injuries and may name the same XI once again.

Forward Elijah Adebayo has played just 25 minutes of football all season and could push for his first start in over 11 months after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Leeds United.

Defender Mads Andersen is also pushing for a return following his injury and may feature for the first time in four games.

Josh Keeley, fresh from a call-up to the Republic of Ireland squad, is expected to continue in goal, while Kasey Palmer’s run of three goals in three games should see him retain his place in the side.

As for the visiting side, they also have the luxury of naming the same XI once again and may opt for the same players that helped them return to winning ways during the week.

Only Dom Ballard has more goals than Kyle Wootton's 18 in League One and the irreplaceable forward will lead the line once again, while Bristol City loanee Josh Stokes and Isaac Olaofe are set to provide support out wide.

The only absentee is expected to be Louie Barry who is yet to play since re-signing for Stockport County for the third time last month.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Lonwijk, Odoffin, Naismith; Kodua, Walsh, Saville, Lawrence; Palmer, Cole, Clark

Stockport County possible starting lineup:

Addai; Dacres-Cogley, Hills, Pye; Diamond, Norwood, Bailey, Osborn; Stokes, Wootton, Olaofe

We say: Luton Town 1-2 Stockport County

Both sides remain firmly in the playoff hunt and have the quality to make this a competitive contest.

Despite their recent troubles away from home, we expect Stockport County to claim a second consecutive win and put more distance between themselves and the sides outside the top six.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.