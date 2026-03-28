Arsenal injury news: Worrying Noni Madueke video emerges as Mikel Arteta sent Max Dowman demand

By Ben Knapton | 28 Mar 2026 09:21

Arsenal attacker Noni Madueke has been filmed limping away from Wembley in a knee brace after England's 1-1 friendly draw with Uruguay on Friday evening.

The former Chelsea man was named in the starting lineup for the Three Lions' first fixture of 2026, while the likes of Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon watched on from the stands.

However, Madueke's evening was cut short with what appeared to be a head injury at first, as the 24-year-old was replaced by West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen towards the end of the first half.

Had Madueke indeed suffered a blow to the head, the attacker would have only been at risk of missing two Arsenal games; the FA Cup quarter-final with Southampton on April 4 and Champions League quarter-final first leg with Sporting Lisbon on April 7.

Now, in a far more worrying update, Madueke was filmed with his left knee in a protective brace as he made his way through the Wembley mixed zone on Friday night.

Watch Noni Madueke limp out of Wembley in worrying Arsenal injury blow

Noni Madueke has just walked through the mixed zone at Wembley with a brace on his left leg. He had to be substituted in the first half after colliding with Uruguay’s Rodrigo Aguirre. @TheAthleticFC #AFC pic.twitter.com/5t4qMNqoPZ — Dan Sheldon (@Dan_Sheldon_) March 27, 2026

The 24-year-old was observed moving extremely gingerly as he followed Phil Foden out of the stadium, and it can be assumed that he will miss Tuesday's friendly against Japan.

It would not be a surprise to see Madueke withdraw from the England squad in the coming hours or days, although Thomas Tuchel did not deliver an update on his injury after the game.

However, an official statement from the Three Lions ahead of the Japan fixture is likely, and Madueke is now a serious doubt for Arsenal's upcoming Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup fixtures.

The Gunners have already seen Eberechi Eze, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba pull out of their national teams this month, and the former is feared to be facing up to six weeks on the sidelines.

Mikel Merino (foot) and Martin Odegaard (knee) are also out of contention for the Gunners right now, although there is hope that the latter will be given the green light to return shortly after the international break.

Madueke has amassed seven goals and four assists from 31 Arsenal appearances during his debut campaign, starting 12 Premier League games and three in the Champions League.

How can Arsenal replace injured Noni Madueke?

© Iconsport / Adam Gee/News Images/Sipa USA

The exact nature of Madueke's injury is still unclear, and there is no one-size-fits-all with knee injuries, which could range from a minor twist to a season-ending ACL rupture.

However, it would be a shock to see Madueke return in time for Southampton in the FA Cup, and Arsenal fans will no doubt be crying out for 16-year-old Max Dowman to be given a shot from the first whistle against the Championship outfit.

Saka is of course above Madueke in the pecking order when both players are fully fit, but with Eze and Odegaard currently out of contention, he is arguably the next best thing in the number 10 role.

Kai Havertz was ineffective in that position against Manchester City in the EFL Cup final, so if Arsenal have no Eze, no Odegaard and no Madueke against Southampton, Dowman on the right appears the obvious solution.