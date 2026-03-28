Tottenham Hotspur managerial search: Why fans are protesting the latest candidate

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Mar 2026 00:40

Reported Tottenham Hotspur managerial target Roberto De Zerbi is facing backlash from several prominent supporter groups.

Spurs find themselves in a perilous position as they battle to preserve their Premier League status following a disastrous run under interim head coach Igor Tudor.

The Lilywhites, 17th in the Premier League table, have secured just one victory since the Croatian took charge, and speculation regarding another managerial change is intensifying as the season nears its conclusion.

With Tudor currently on leave following a personal tragedy, the North London club are reportedly evaluating potential successors to lead the survival mission.

However, a move for one high-profile candidate has already sparked significant backlash from several prominent supporter groups.

These organisations have voiced their displeasure amidst reports linking the former Marseille boss with the vacancy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs fans unite against potential De Zerbi appointment

© Imago / Sportsphoto

As reported by The Daily Mail, three major fan organisations, including Women of the Lane, Proud Lilywhites and Spurs Reach, have launched a 'No to Roberto De Zerbi' campaign.

The groups have expressed serious concerns regarding the Italian's previous defence of Mason Greenwood during their time together at Marseille.

De Zerbi's comments describing the forward as a "good guy" who had paid a "heavy price" have been viewed by many as downplaying violence against women.

Consequently, the supporters believe that hiring the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss would introduce an unnecessary cultural risk to the club.

The campaign groups insist that the manager sets the tone for the entire organisation and that De Zerbi's values do not align with those of the Spurs community.

Cultural values at stake amid Spurs' relegation struggle

© Imago

The protest highlights a growing divide between the club's board and a fanbase that prioritises institutional values over short-term results.

While De Zerbi is regarded as a high-calibre coach with significant Premier League experience, his willingness to defend Greenwood has made him a divisive figure.

Spurs currently sit just one point above the bottom three, and any new appointment must unite a fractured community ahead of crucial fixtures in their run-in, two of which include matches against Chelsea and Aston Villa.

It will be interesting to see if the hierarchy decide that the tactical benefits of hiring the Italian outweigh the potential damage to the club's stated commitments to inclusion and respect.