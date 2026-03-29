Damning Igor Tudor, Cristian Stellini stat highlights scale of Tottenham's manager failures

By Ben Knapton | 29 Mar 2026 17:06

Tottenham Hotspur have now been responsible for two of the five shortest managerial reigns in Premier League history following the departure of Igor Tudor.

On Sunday, Spurs confirmed the long-awaited news that Tudor had left his position by mutual consent after just seven games, during which he presided over five defeats and just one victory.

Tottenham and Tudor parted ways following the Lilywhites' 3-0 home defeat to Premier League relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, which left the Europa League holders just one point above the drop zone.

Tudor was informed of the death of his father shortly after the full-time whistle, and the Croatian subsequently skipped his post-match media duties to undertake compassionate leave.

Tottenham are expected to confirm a new head coach within the next couple of days; until then, Tudor's former right-hand man Bruno Saltor will be taking training, having not followed his superior out of the door.

Tottenham responsible for two of Premier League's shortest managerial reigns

© Imago / PsnewZ

The appointment of Tudor will go down as one of Tottenham's most disastrous decisions of the 21st century, and a particularly damning statistic has now arisen for the Lilywhites.

Of the five managers to have been in charge of a Premier League club for 50 days or fewer - caretaker or permanent - Tottenham have appointed two of them, Tudor and Cristian Stellini.

The latter took the reins in the 2022-23 campaign following Antonio Conte's explosive exit, but he lasted just four games and 29 days before being given the boot by the Tottenham board.

Meanwhile, Sam Allardyce was in charge of the Leeds reins for just 30 days towards the end of the same season, during which he failed to keep the Whites afloat in the Premier League.

Ex-Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou also lasted for a mere 40 days at Nottingham Forest earlier this term, and Les Reed was Charlton Athletic head coach for the same amount of time in late 2006.

The candidates to become Tottenham's new head coach

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

With Tottenham expected to appoint a new boss by the middle of next week, the Lilywhites are almost certainly going for a stop-gap appointment rather than hiring a long-term successor right now.

The aforementioned Allardyce and Postecoglou are both out of work and potential viable candidates, in addition to another erstwhile Spurs head coach in Harry Redknapp, whom many fans would happily welcome back.

Ryan Mason is also out of work after being sacked by West Bromwich Albion and may be open to a third stint in the hotseat, while Sean Dyche is also unattached but has played down such speculation.

In terms of permanent appointments, Mauricio Pochettino, Oliver Glasner, Andoni Iraola and even Gareth Southgate could come into the fray, but none is likely to take the job before the summer.