Sean Dyche addresses Tottenham Hotspur managerial rumours as Spurs battle Premier League relegation

By Seye Omidiora | 28 Mar 2026 20:30

Former Everton and Nottingham Forest manager Sean Dyche has addressed recent reports linking him with a firefighter role at Tottenham Hotspur.

The North London club are facing the very real possibility of a historic relegation from the Premier League following a catastrophic run of results since the turn of the year.

Spurs are yet to record a top-flight victory in 2026 and currently sit just one point above the bottom three with only seven matches remaining to secure their safety.

Interim head coach Igor Tudor has struggled to arrest the slide since succeeding Thomas Frank in February, picking up a solitary point from his five games in charge at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With the Croatian recently spending time away from the club following the tragic passing of his father, speculation has intensified regarding another managerial change during the international break.

Dyche laughs off reports of Tottenham talks in London

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Speaking on talkSPORT via The Daily Mail, the 54-year-old dismissed social media claims that he had been spotted in the capital to formalise a short-term agreement with the Spurs hierarchy.

'It's brilliant, honestly," admitted Dyche. "I was in a pub just the way near my place I've got down here and this guy goes, "Oh, you're meant to be in talks with Spurs tonight".

"I went, 'Well I'm sat next to you having a pint of Guinness, so it's unlikely! Unless you work for Spurs and they're in the Seven Stars pub having a pint of Guinness, it's highly unlikely'."

While he admitted to being flattered by the association with such a massive organisation, he insisted that no official contact has been made regarding a potential vacancy.

Dyche remains out of work after being relieved of his duties by Forest just three months into his tenure earlier this year.

Can a new manager save Spurs from the Championship?

© Iconsport / PA Images

Any decision to replace Tudor would represent a desperate final throw of the dice for a board that have already sanctioned one mid-season dismissal this term.

Spurs' historical status as Premier League ever-presents is under serious threat as they prepare for a daunting final stretch that includes fixtures against several top-half sides.

While Dyche’s reputation for defensive solidity and survival expertise makes him an attractive candidate, the club’s inability to find a winning formula suggests deeper systemic issues within the first-team squad.

If a change is not made before the domestic schedule resumes, senior figures will be pinning their hopes on Tudor's ability to unite a demoralised group during the final weeks of the campaign.