Leeds United transfer news: Archie Gray clause truth 'revealed' amid Elland Road reunion rumours

By Carter White | 28 Mar 2026 18:21

Leeds United have reportedly suffered a blow in their possible pursuit for Tottenham Hotspur man Archie Gray.

The 20-year-old has been linked with a number of elite clubs in recent times, including Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Gray has played 21 matches for the Lilywhites in the Premier League, where Spurs are hoping to remain past May.

Igor Tudor's troops are staring relegation to the Championship in the face, fighting to avoid a bottom-three finish.

Tottenham lost a crucial six-pointer to Nottingham Forest last weekend, when the Tricky Trees netted three without reply in North London.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Leeds suffer blow in Gray pursuit?

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds have suffered a significant blow in their possible pursuit of former youngster Gray.

The 20-year-old left Elland Road for Tottenham in July 2024 for a £40m fee, and it was suggested that the Whites have a buy-back clause in the deal.

However, it is understood that no such stipulation exists for Leeds to potentially trigger in the future.

There are a host of other named suitors for Gray, including Premier League trio Manchester United, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

There are also admirers of the England Under-21 international from Germany in the form of Borussia Dortmund.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Vultures circle around Gray

Should Tottenham suffer relegation from the top flight for the first time since 1977, it is hard to imagine Gray sticking around.

The 20-year-old is being courted by some of Europe's biggest clubs ahead of a seismic summer transfer window.

Still searching for their maiden Premier League victory of 2026, Spurs visit Sunderland on April 12.