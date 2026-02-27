Tottenham transfer news: Spurs' Archie Gray plans 'revealed' amid Bayern Munich interest

By Carter White | 27 Feb 2026 15:02

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly prepared to block any offers for Archie Gray during the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old started in midfield for Spurs during their North London derby defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

Gray is expected to keep his spot in the XI for the trip across the capital to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday afternoon.

The former Leeds United man has featured in 17 Premier League matches this term, finding the net twice.

Since making the high-profile switch from Elland Road to North London in 2024, Gray has played in 72 games.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Spurs to bat away offers for Gray?

According to Football Insider, Tottenham have decided their stance on the future of Gray looking towards the summer.

The report claims that Spurs are not seeking to sell the youngster under any circumstances despite their poor season.

It is understood that German and European powerhouses Bayern Munich are keen on the talents of Gray.

As well as Vincent Kompany's troops, it is said that La Liga giants Real Madrid are also eyeing up the 19-year-old.

Despite this, Spurs are set to dismiss any offers for Gray, who has been a bright spark for the Lilywhites over the past 18 months.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Could the Gray situation change?

Tottenham's stubborn stance on the future of Gray will only be acceptable if they avoid relegation this season.

Igor Tudor's troops are currently sitting in 16th spot, just four points ahead of West Ham United in 18th.

Should Spurs suffer an unthinkable relegation, it is hard to imagine Gray playing Championship football next term.