Man Utd transfer news: Real Madrid perform Adam Wharton U-turn as Florentino Perez 'rubs hands'

By Ben Knapton | 29 Mar 2026 07:41

Real Madrid are apparently 'rubbing their hands' over the prospect of a deal for Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, performing a U-turn on their previous stance on the Englishman.

The former Blackburn Rovers starlet is expected to leave Selhurst Park this summer, following fellow star names Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Michael Olise out of the exit door in recent years.

Manchester United are considered to be the main contenders for Wharton's signature, as the Red Devils pursue a long-term replacement for the departing Casemiro.

Real Madrid were hitherto linked with a swoop for the England international, but it was claimed in January that Los Blancos were currently not pursuing a summer deal, thus handing their Premier League rivals a boost.

However, a report from AS claims that Wharton is indeed on Real Madrid's transfer wishlist this summer, as Florentino Perez endeavours to strengthen Los Blancos' midfield options.

Real Madrid 'rubbing hands' at Adam Wharton transfer decision

© Imago / Visionhaus

Real Madrid are already expected to bring Nico Paz back to the club from Como, but any move for the 21-year-old - a more attack-minded player - would be separate to their pursuit of Wharton.

Crystal Palace are under no pressure to let the 22-year-old leave without a sizeable fee, though, and Real Madrid can expect to be quoted around €100m (£87.1m) for his services this summer.

Nevertheless, the fact that Wharton is 'clear' about leaving Selhurst Park could help make a deal easier for the 15-time European champions, who are 'rubbing their hands' at his decision to move on.

However, Real apparently accept that more 'tempting' offers could arrive from Premier League clubs such as Man Utd, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool, and they are also scoping out other targets.

Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha and AZ Alkmaar's Kees Smit are also thought to be on Real's shortlist, and their stance on an immediate move for the latter has also been revealed

Which Real Madrid midfielders could leave to make room for Adam Wharton?

© Imago

Gone are the days when Luka Modric, Casemiro and Toni Kroos would dominate the Real Madrid midfield, and uncertainty lingers over the futures of several Blancos engine room options.

Federico Valverde should be going nowhere anytime soon, but the out-of-favour Dani Ceballos is out of contract in 2027 and has struggled with injury this term, making him a viable candidate to depart.

The former Arsenal loanee is understood to be in talks with a fellow La Liga giant, while Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga have both been linked with departures too.

Man United are supposedly considering a move for one of the duo, which could soften the blow if the Red Devils miss out on a deal for Wharton.