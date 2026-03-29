Man United transfer news: Latest on midfield exit as 'ambitious' proposal arrives ahead of Michael Carrick's summer revamp

By Lewis Nolan | 29 Mar 2026 00:03

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has received a proposal from Inter Miami, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils will have to wait until April 13 until their Premier League campaign resumes, though their lack of games has arguably boosted their chances of securing Champions League football.

Michael Carrick's side are third in the table following their 2-2 stalemate with Bournemouth prior to the international break, and they are seven points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea.

Stars like Casemiro have benefitted significantly from the reduced schedule, but while fans have been pleased with his form of late, he is set to leave Old Trafford for free at the end of the season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Lionel Messi's Inter Miami have approached the Brazilian, though the 34-year-old also has offers from Saudi Arabia and Europe.

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Summer transfer window: Michael Carrick facing midfield revamp

The exit of Casemiro will leave the club with just two natural midfielders in Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte, though the latter has consistently struggled whenever he has played.

Bruno Fernandes has experience in deeper roles, but he is far more comfortable operating as a number 10, and he should only be used in a double pivot as a last resort.

The playmaker has himself been subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, while he has also been linked with moves to European giants like Bayern Munich in the past.

Fernandes is only contracted to the Red Devils until the summer of 2027, and fans should not assume that the 31-year-old will be at Old Trafford next season.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

How many midfielders should Man United sign?

United focused on their attack in the summer of 2025, bringing in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, but their focus must be on their midfield in the upcoming transfer window.

Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton have been frequently been linked with a move to United, and while signing two of the three would be unrealistic, the club will likely need at least two senior additions if they are to remain competitive next campaign.

Should Fernandes change teams this summer, the Red Devils could use Cunha in an advanced role behind Sesko, though they would then need to sign yet another attacker.