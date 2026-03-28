Brentford transfer news: Bees battling Nottingham Forest for 'game-changing' Brazilian prospect

By Ben Sully | 28 Mar 2026 23:23 , Last updated: 28 Mar 2026 23:31

Brentford and Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Gremio youngster Gabriel Mec.

The 17-year-old has featured in just 13 competitive matches for the Gremio first-team, including five appearances in the 2026 Brasileiro.

Mec was part of the Brazil team that finished in fourth place in the 2025 Under-17 World Cup in Qatar.

The youngster has shown plenty of promise with performances at the youth level and for Gremio's senior side, leading to transfer interest from clubs in Europe.

© Imago / Naushad

Brentford, Forest in Mec transfer race

According to Sports Witness, Mec turned down the opportunity to join Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this term.

The same report claims that Brentford and Forest are now 'firmly' in the race to sign an attacking prospect touted as a 'game-changing player'.

The two Premier League clubs have both made 'enquiries' over a possible move, with Gremio ready to sanction a sale to improve their financial situation.

The Brazilian side will look to accept a 'strong offer' in the summer transfer window by which point Mec would be 18 and eligible for a transfer to Europe.

However, Brentford and Forest could face transfer competition from two of Portugal's biggest clubs.

Benfica have already held discussions over a potential transfer, while Porto are also in the mix for the prospect who can play as a number 10 or as a winger.

© Imago / IMAGO / PPAUK

Why Brentford may have edge over Forest at this stage

Brentford and Forest will have to be wary of competition from elsewhere if they decide to pursue a deal for Mec.

But out of the two Premier League sides, Brentford may have the edge due to the uncertainty over Forest's Premier League status.

The Tricky Trees may have moved three points clear of the drop with a 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur before the international break, but they still have work to do to preserve their Premier League status.

In contrast, Brentford are in seventh spot and could have European football to offer by the end of the season.

That said, Forest could stay up and qualify for European competition by winning the Europa League, which would certainly make them an attractive proposition.