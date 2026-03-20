Brentford injury news: Keith Andrews provides Mikkel Damsgaard fitness update ahead of Leeds fixture

By Ben Sully | 20 Mar 2026 15:26 , Last updated: 20 Mar 2026 15:26

Brentford boss Keith Andrews has revealed that he will give Mikkel Damsgaard every chance to prove his fitness for Saturday's clash with Leeds United.

The Bees experienced a frustrating evening in Monday's home clash against basement side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Bees spurned a two-goal lead in a disappointing 2-2 draw, which was compounded by an injury to Damsgaard.

The Denmark international picked up a knock and was subsequently replaced by Kristoffer Ajer in the 72nd minute at the Gtech Community Stadium.

© Imago / IMAGO / PPAUK

Andrews reveals Damsgaard injury latest

As a result, the 25-year-old is now in a race against time to prove his fitness for Saturday's meeting with Leeds at Elland Road.

“Dams was on the grass today, which is obviously positive,” Andrews told reporters on Friday.

“We’ll give him every chance to see how he is for tomorrow.”

The Bees will definitely be without Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey, Vitaly Janelt and Josh Dasilva for the final game before the international window.

Meanwhile, long-term absentees Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho are continuing to work on their rehabilitation from anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Thiago eyeing Golden Boot

Thiago will be looking to continue his successful season when he leads the Brentford attack on Saturday.

The forward earned his first Brazil call-up before he netted his 19th Premier League goal of the season in the draw with Wolves.

The 24-year-old is now three goals shy of Manchester City's Erling Haaland in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot.

"He needs to keep striving and pushing hard," Andrews said when asked about whether Thiago could finish the season as the Premier League's top scorer.

"We will support him like we always have and hopefully he will keep scoring."

A goal on Saturday would see Thiago become the third Brentford player to net 20 goals in a single Premier League season.