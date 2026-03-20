Leeds United vs. Brentford: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Premier League match

By Carter White | 20 Mar 2026 12:32

Seeking to move away from the relegation conversation at the foot of the standings, Leeds United welcome Brentford to Elland Road in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Daniel Farke's side managed a hard-fought share of the points at Crystal Palace last time out, even with the Eagles having a numerical advantage for the majority of the contest.

Brentford's journey towards European football took a slight detour earlier in the week, drawing to bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole details all you need to know about how to watch Leeds take on Brentford in the Premier League this weekend.

What time does Leeds vs. Brentford kick off?

This match will kick off at 8pm on Saturday, March 21 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Leeds vs. Brentford being played?

Leeds will host Brentford at Elland Road, where the Bees played out a goalless draw with the Yorkshire side during their most recent visit in January 2023.

How to watch Leeds vs. Brentford in the UK

TV channels

The clash will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels in the UK.

Online streaming

Fans can also stream the action live on the Sky Sports+ app, or via NOW TV if they have purchased the Sky Sports package on the online platform.

Highlights

Game-defining events are likely to be posted by the SkySportsPL X (formerly Twitter) account, while highlights will be uploaded to the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel.

What is at stake for Leeds vs. Brentford?

In the midst of a five-game winless run (D3 L2) in the Premier League, Leeds are being drawn back into the relegation picture by the likes of West Ham United and Nottingham Forest, who have both enjoyed victories recently.

The Whites' only normal-time success since the beginning of February came in the fifth round of the FA Cup versus Championship side Norwich City, with Farke's men set to face West Ham in the quarter-finals next month.

Fighting at the other end of the table, Brentford's quest for continental qualification has been hindered by back-to-back league draws, with the stalemate versus Wolves on Monday night surely classed a significant missed opportunity.

Nevertheless, the Bees sit just four points behind Liverpool in fifth - a placement that would likely be enough to secure a spot in the Champions League for a side which has never graced European competition before.