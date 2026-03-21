Saturday's Premier League predictions and previews including Brighton vs. Liverpool

By Matt Law | 21 Mar 2026 00:00

Today's Premier League predictions include Liverpool's clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex, and Chelsea's trip to Everton.

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Fresh from their empathic Champions League win in midweek, Liverpool return to Premier League action on Saturday lunchtime when they face Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

The Reds are looking to complete their first league double over the Seagulls since 2019-20 following their 2-0 victory in the reverse fixture at Anfield in December.

We say: Brighton 1-2 Liverpool

Brighton enter Saturday’s clash with growing self-belief following a recent upturn in form, and a statement home win over Liverpool would significantly bolster their European qualification hopes, though they remain the underdogs for this contest.

The Reds have already lost six away league games this term, but we believe that they can build on their midweek triumph and outscore the Seagulls to maintain their top-four push, even if Salah is not deemed fit to feature.

> Click here to read our full preview for Brighton vs. Liverpool, including team news and predicted lineups

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Still harbouring aspirations of qualifying for Europe, Fulham welcome relegation-threatened Burnley to Craven Cottage for a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

Marco Silva’s side will endeavour to complete their first league double over the Clarets since 1950-51 after securing a 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture at Turf Moor in December.

We say: Fulham 2-0 Burnley

Burnley have enjoyed their recent visits to Craven Cottage and should be optimistic about their chances of securing a positive result - ideally a win - against a Fulham outfit that has suffered a slight dip in form.

However, we are expecting a response from Silva’s side this weekend, and a Wilson-inspired team should have enough to come out on top, potentially keeping a clean sheet in the process.

> Click here to read our full preview for Fulham vs. Burnley, including team news and predicted lineups

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Seeking to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions, Chelsea travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to take on Everton in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

The Blues will attempt to complete the league double over the Toffees for the first time since 2016-17 following their 2-0 victory in the reverse future at Stamford Bridge three months ago.

We say: Everton 1-1 Chelsea

Nine of the last 11 meetings between Everton and Chelsea have seen no more than two goals scored (Five Chelsea wins, three Everton wins and two draws) and another closely-contested battle could be in store this weekend.

The West Londoners will be regarded as slight favourites, but their recent poor form is a concern and we are backing Everton to frustrate the visitors en route to claiming at least a share of the spoils on home soil.

> Click here to read our full preview for Everton vs. Chelsea, including team news and predicted lineups

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Seeking to move further away from the Premier League relegation zone, Leeds United welcome European hopefuls Brentford to Elland Road on Saturday night.

Neither team could be separated in the reverse fixture three months ago when a 1-1 draw was played out at the Gtech Community Stadium.

We say: Leeds 2-2 Brentford

Four of the last six league encounters between Leeds and Brentford have ended as a draw and another closely-fought match could be in store this weekend, albeit one with plenty of action at both ends of the pitch. Indeed, we can envisage an entertaining score draw being played out at Elland Road.

> Click here to read our full preview for Leeds vs. Brentford, including team news and predicted lineups