Brentford Leeds vs. Leeds: Predicted XI for Premier League clas

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Mar 2026 20:05 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 21:00

Brentford could be without up to seven players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Leeds United at Elland Road.

Vitaly Janelt (ankle), Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey (both thigh), Antoni Milambo, Fabio Carvalho and Josh Dasilva (all knee) all remain sidelined as they continue to recover from injury.

Mikkel Damsgaard was forced off with a knock in the second half of Brentford’s 2-2 draw with Wolves on Monday and the playmaker has emerged as a doubt, with a late call set to be made on his fitness.

Head coach Keith Andrews may consider moving Mathias Jensen into an advanced central role if Damsgaard is not fit to start, with Yehor Yarmolyuk potentially recalled to play alongside Jordan Henderson in a deeper midfield position.

Michael Kayode, Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins and Keane Lewis-Potter could all continue in a four-man defence, though Kristoffer Ajer is a contender to replace Collins at centre-back.

Igor Thiago will become just the third Brentford player to score 20 goals in a Premier League season after Ivan Toney (2022-23) and Bryan Mbeumo (2024-25) if he finds the net this weekend. The Brazilian is expected to start up front alongside Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade.

Brentford possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Jensen, Schade; Thiago

> Click here to see how Leeds United could line up for this contest