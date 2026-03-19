Leeds vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Mar 2026 20:05 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 21:01

Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke will have a clean bill of health for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at Elland Road.

Noah Okafor is available for selection after missing the previous five games with a hamstring injury, while the only absentee is defender Gabriel Gudmundsson who is suspended following his red card in last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace.

James Justin could be tasked with filling in at left wing-back in Gudmundsson’s absence, with Jayden Bogle recalled to operate on the opposite flank.

Joe Rodon, Jaka Bijol and Pascal Struijk are all set to continue at centre-back in front of goalkeeper Karl Darlow, while Ethan Ampadu and Anton Stach could link arms in centre-midfield once again.

Should either Sean Longstaff or Ilia Gruev also start in midfield, this would allow Stach to play in an advanced central role; only Bruno Fernandes has created as many chances from set plays in the Premier League this season than Stach (both 27).

Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed a penalty against Crystal Palace last time out, but he did score one of his 10 Premier League goals this season in a 1-1 draw at Brentford in December. The striker is expected to retain his starting spot alongside either or both of Brenden Aaronson and Lukas Nmecha.

Leeds United possible starting lineup: Darlow; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Longstaff, Ampadu, Justin; Stach, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up for this contest