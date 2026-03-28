Barcelona transfer news: 'Audacious' Marcus Rashford move lined up if Camp Nou transfer collapses

By Darren Plant | 28 Mar 2026 10:27

Aston Villa are allegedly contemplating whether to make an approach for Marcus Rashford during the summer transfer window.

The Manchester United forward is currently on loan at Barcelona, who have a £26m option to sign the player on a permanent basis.

Rashford has been a major hit at Camp Nou, contributed 10 goals and 13 assists from his 39 appearances in all competitions.

However, uncertainty remains over whether the Catalan giants will be able to sign the 28-year-old on the current terms, a consequence of their ongoing issues with the financial regulations.

According to SportsBoom, a scenario could play out where Aston Villa enter the mix for his signature.

© Imago / Sportimage

What would need to happen for Villa to attempt Rashford reunion?

The report suggests that Villa's current focus is on signing Jadon Sancho on a free transfer at the end of his loan in the West Midlands.

Sancho, who suffered an injury in a friendly against Elche on Friday, has made 17 starts and 12 substitute outings for Villa this season.

With the 26-year-old due to become a free agent in the summer, Villa's preference is likely to be keeping him at the club, rather than explore a reunion with Rashford.

Nevertheless, if Barcelona do not finalise a deal for Rashford, he would need to consider his options.

Rashford spent the second half of 2024-25 at Villa Park, contributing four goals and six assists from 17 matches in all competitions.

Villa's failure to qualify for the 2025-26 Champions League essentially ended any hopes of a permanent deal on that occasion.

© Imago

Villa Rashford return feels unlikely

Like Barcelona, Aston Villa find themselves under certain financial constraints, and they must adhere to specific terms set out by UEFA this summer.

Acquiring Rashford for a fee in the region of £26m feels unrealistic, even if they secure Champions League football.

Furthermore, Rashford's impact at Barcelona has put himself on the radar of other European giants, something that will keep Villa as outsiders for his signature.

That is despite Unai Emery allegedly being of the opinion that he can tempt Rashford back to the club.