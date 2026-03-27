Aston Villa injury news: Key attacker withdrawn before half time in Elche friendly

By Darren Plant | 27 Mar 2026 12:10

Aston Villa winger Jadon Sancho has suffered a shoulder injury during Friday's friendly against Elche.

With no game on their schedule until the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Bologna on April 9, Unai Emery made the decision to add a friendly to their plans in Spain this week.

Although several senior players are away with their respective international teams, Emery was able to name a team full of first-team squad members for the fixture with the La Liga side.

However, it has come at a cost with Sancho needing to be withdrawn before the half-time whistle.

© Imago / Sportimage

The 26-year-old was in visible discomfort after landing awkwardly in a challenge with Gonzalo Villar in the 40th minute.

Despite being able to get back to his feet, the England international looked in pain as he was replaced by Ollie Watkins.

While there has been no official update at this point, Sancho will now have 13 days to recover for the first of two games with Bologna.

Since joining Villa on loan from Manchester United, he has made 17 starts and 12 substitute outings in all competitions.

© Imago

Which other Villa stars played against Elche?

Emery's starting lineup against Elche was as follows: Bizot, Garcia, Torres, Mings, Maatsen; Luiz, Barkley; Sancho, Elliott, Buendia, Abraham

The game served a purpose in keeping many players up to speed and handing others some much-needed game time ahead of a hectic period.

There was also a second-half outing for January addition Brian Madjo, the highly-rated 17-year-old forward who is yet to make an appearance for the senior side or Under-21s since signing from Metz for an alleged £10m.